– WWE announced the following:

WWE wins Best YouTube Presence at 9th Annual Shorty Awards

The Shorty Awards honored WWE with the 2017 award for Best YouTube Presence at this year’s ceremony in New York City. The 9th Annual Shorty Awards recognize the best of social media, from influences to brands on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Tumblr, Twitter and YouTube.

WWE topped an impressive list of nominees, including Lip Sync Battle Season 2, Real Time with Bill Maher YouTube Channel, AwesomenessTV, RT YouTube Network, and The Young Turks.

The Shortys take into consideration quality and originality, innovation, impact, engagement and support. Votes were tabulated from an algorithm taking public votes and scores from the Real Time Academy into account.

WWE was also a finalist for Brand Identity for UpUpDownDown, Television for WrestleMania 32, and Integration with Live TV for WrestleMania 32 and weekly WWE TV.

In 2016, WWE received the Co-winner of the Best Social Good Campaign for Connor’s Cure and the Gold Honor of Best in Entertainment for social media presence.

For a full list of winners, visit shortyawards.com.