WWE Women’s Evolution At San Diego Comic Con

The WWE Women’s Evolution takes over Comic-Con! Bayley, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Nikki Bella bring the straight fire on everything from hugging like a champ and being a legit boss to the rise of female Superstars in the WWE. This action-packed hour will also feature a reveal of the all-new Mattel WWE Superstars line, plus a Q&A session led by moderator SmackDown Live commentator Renee Young.”

Mattel’s WWE San Diego Comic Con Exclusive will be an Elite Issac Yankem action figure:

Toys R Us SDCC Exclusives: Star Wars, Transformers, A-Force marvel legends, And Issac Yankem DDS! https://t.co/e0vdGYZwlM pic.twitter.com/dPn5svWtju — BC WWE (@BCool_WWE) July 6, 2017



Boom Studios, the publisher of the WWE “They Now and Forever” Series announced the following San Diego comic con exclusive version WWE #7 –

“BOOM! Studios’ widely praised run on WWE comics continues! Written by Dennis Hopeless (All-New X-Men) and illustrated by fantastic newcomer Serg Acuña, this San Diego Comic-Con exclusive cover by Lynne Yoshii celebrates the Women’s Revolution of the WWE.”