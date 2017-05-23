WWE Women’s Tournament Name Revealed

Triple H revealed the name of WWE’s upcoming women’s tournament on Twitter. It will be called the “Mae Young Classic” and will feature 32 wrestlers. Tickets go on-sale this Friday at 10:00 AM EST.

A tournament with top female talent from around the world is the next stage of the Womens Evolution in @WWE …July 13/14th from @FullSail . pic.twitter.com/qidXuWBGXA

Tickets for the #MaeYoungClassic go on sale 10am ET Friday at https://t.co/pcQU3cSnfR.

Honor the past. Look to the future.

