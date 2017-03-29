WWE WrestleMania 33 and NXT TakeOver Live Coverage Details

On Saturday, ProWrestling.com will present detailed, live coverage of WWE’s NXT TakeOver starting at 8PM EST. The following is the complete match card.

NXT Championship

Bobby Roode (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Women’s Championship

Asuka (c) vs. Ember Moon

Tag Team Championship (Triple Threat Elimination Match)

The Authors of Pain (c) vs. DIY vs. The Revival

Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. Aleister Black

On Sunday, ProWrestling.com will have a Live WWE WrestleMania 33 Viewing Party. We will be providing live ongoing coverage of WrestleMania, while you all can chime in with your thoughts throughout the show. Coverage begins at 7:30PM EST. The following is the updated lineup for this Sunday’s PPV.

– Goldberg defends the WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar

– Bray Wyatt defends the WWE Championship against Randy Orton

– The Undertaker goes to war with Roman Reigns

– SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon battles AJ Styles

– John Cena teams with girlfriend Nikki Bella to face The Miz and wife Maryse

– Bayley defends the RAW Women’s Championship against Charlotte, Sasha Banks and Nia Jax in a Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match

– Alexa Bliss defends the SmackDown Women’s Championship against every available woman on the SmackDown roster

– Dean Ambrose defends the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Baron Corbin

– Chris Jericho defends the WWE United States Championship against Kevin Owens

– Gallows and Anderson defend the RAW Tag Team Championships against Enzo and Cass, Sheamus and Cesaro in a Triple Threat

– The 4th Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal with Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews, Big Show, Curt Hawkins, Braun Strowman, Primo, Epico, Goldust, R-Truth, Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas, Jinder Mahal, Sami Zayn and other Superstars to be announced

– Triple H and Seth Rollins battle in a Non-Sanctioned Match

– Neville defends the WWE Cruiserweight Championship against Austin Aries on the pre-show