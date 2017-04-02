WWE WrestleMania PPV Live Results

Will Goldberg retain the Universal title or will Brock Lesnar finally beat his rival? Will Randy Orton be able dethrone Bray Wyatt? Follow me tonight at the Superbowl of wrestling, WrestleMania. Coverage will begin at 7PM. Click refresh for updates.

Welcome to WrestleMania. In a quick recap, Neville defeated Austin Aries to retain the Cruiserweight title in a really good match. Mojo Rawley won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royale in a match I didn’t see because I didn’t care about it (Rob Gronkowski was apart of the match I hear. I still don’t care and I’m a Patriots fan). Dean Ambrose defeated Baron Corbin to retain the Intercontinental title in a flat match.

R&B singer Tinashe sang America The Beautiful perfectly. Introduction video package leading into WrestleMania.

The New Day come out with their ice cream bin. A bit of silly fun with the New Day introducing WrestleMania.

In surprising news, AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon will start the show. This is going to be interesting. A video package plays for the Styles/McMahon fued.

AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon

A lockup between Styles and McMahon with Styles getting the better of it. Styles taunts McMahon a little. Shane gets the better of an exchange this time and taunts AJ as he stands outside of the ring in disbelief. Styles comes back in and plays dirty. He challenges McMahon to exchange fists and I’m pretty sure you can guess who got the better of than duel. After the referee pulls McMahon back, Styles gets the advantage and sends him out of the ring. He nails him with baseball kick that sends him flying past the announcer’s table.

Styles puts him back in the ring and gets a little bit of heat on him. Shane is able to stop Styles using the Phenomenal forearm by knocking him down from the apron. McMahon connects with several moves including his usual punch combination and an angle slam. Shane covers AJ, but only gets a two count. Shane remains on attack briefly, but Styles is able to regain advantage. He goes for a springboard 450, but he falls into a triangle choke. Shane then transitions into several different submission holds. AJ is able to get the calf killer, but Shane counters into a sleeper hold. Moments later Styles is able to escape with the Styles Clash for a two count. Shane and AJ end up at the corner and Styles nails the referee with the enziguri by accident.

Styles is able take advantage of the situation and goes to under the ring to take out a trash can. He puts Shane against the bottom turnbuckle and puts the trash in front of him. Styles goes for the coast to coast, but Shane counters by the throwing the trash can in his face. Shane then puts Styles at the corner of the turnbuckle and puts the trash can in front of him. He nails the coast to coast on AJ (the referee is still out for all of this). The referee finally gets up and Shane covers AJ for a nearfall. Shane then takes him outside and puts him on the announcers table. He attempts to his flying elbow, but Styles moves out of the way and he crashes and burns. Styles puts McMahon back in the ring and goes for the Phenomenal forearm again, but Shane counters with a DDT. He doesn’t go for the cover and pulls him close to the turnbuckle. Shane goes on top of the turnbuckle and goes for a shooting star press, but Styles moves out of the way. Moments later, Styles finally connects with the Phenomenal forearm and gets the three count.

Winner: AJ Styles. Surprise, surprise this turned into your typical Shane McMahon match. I don’t know why they just didn’t add a stipulation from the beginning. Anyways, the match didn’t suck. A fun little opening match, but it will most likely be forgotten by the end of the night. I could piss and moan about Styles not facing a better opponent, but Styles got the win and nobody here looked bad.

Kevin Owens comes out. The video package for his fued with Jericho plays.

WWE United States Championship match: Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho (c)

The match starts out with both fight one another. Several minutes of back and forth action until Owens is able to nail a running cannonball inside the ring. He nails another running cannonball on the apron . Owens gets the heat on Jericho and put him and eventually gets him into a sleep hold. Jericho is able to get out of the it, but Owens knocks him down again with a packaged powerbomb. He taunts Jericho. He runs against the ropes, but Jericho counters with a dropkick. After his brief attack, Owens regains the advantage and the two men are outside the ring. Owens attempts a powerbomb onto the apron, but Jericho counters with a back body drop. He then knocks him down with a shoulder tackle. He puts Owens back in the ring.

Jericho connects with a bulldog and goes for the lionsault, but Owens moves out of the way and then superkicks him. Owens goes to the top turnbuckle. He attempts a frog splash, but Jericho puts his knees up. Jericho goes for the lionsault again, Owens counters. Owens goes to the top turnbuckle. He goes for a swanton, but Jericho puts his knees up again. Jericho finally connects with the lionsault. Owens kicks out at two. Jericho goes the code breaker, but Owens counters with a walls of Jericho.

After several minutes, Jericho is able to get out of it. Moments later, Owens is able to connect with his pop up powerbomb. He covers Jericho and gets a nearfall. Owens talks trash and goes for the pop up powerbomb again, but he Jericho counters into the codebreaker. He gets a good nearfall (Owens put his finger on the bottom rope, which was kind of funny). Owens regains the advantage and goes for the cannonball, but Jericho counters with and applies the walls of Jericho. Owens is able to get out of the walls of Jericho and roll of the ring. He superkicks Jericho on the leg then connect with powerbomb onto the apron. He puts him back in the ring and gets the three count.

Winner: Kevin Owens. A good match. A couple of things brought this match down a bit. Crowd heat lacked (it wasn’t Ambrose/Corbin bad, but still lacked). The match was still your typical wwe style match as well, so it didn’t feel like a bad blood fued it was built up. And the ending kind of came out of nowhere. I’m pretty sure some people will debate this as a great match and I wouldn’t argue it much, but to me it was just good.