It looks like WWE is looking at renewing an old rivalry following this year’s SummerSlam, according to Cageside Seats.

According to the site, WWE had Bray Wyatt defeat Seth Rollins to set him up for Roman Reigns after he becomes the Universal Champion at SummerSlam. So, it looks like we’re heading towards another Roman vs. Bray program, but this time it’ll be for the title.