WWE’s Superstar Shake-Up Has Been Extended

You can expect to see Superstars from Raw on Smackdown Live on Tuesday night. WWE has announced that the Superstar Shake-Up will be a two-night event, which means that we’ll see most, if not all, of the roster on Raw and Smackdown Live this week.

So, basically, everyone will have to travel from the Nassau Coliseum in New York to the TD Garden in Boston. WWE has not explained how the Superstar Shake-Up is different than the WWE Draft but they are promoting that Raw GM and Smackdown Live GM will be able to make trades and deals to bolster their rosters.