X-Pac Claims Shane McMahon is Preparing For A Match Against A Top WWE Star

Former WWE star Sean Waltman, better known as X-Pac, recently appeared on WrestleZone Daily, where he said that SmackDown Live commissioner Shane McMahon is preparing for a match against a top star.

“About two weeks ago when I saw Shane on TV I said, ‘He’s getting ready for a match. I could tell by looking at him. He’s back in the kind of similar shape he was in at WrestleMania.'”

He also commented on the rumored Shane vs. Kevin Owens match.

“If [Shane and Owens] have a match it’ll be a good match. They’ll make sure nothing is left to chance with it.”