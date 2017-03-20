Xavier Woods Removed From Weekend House Shows; Details

Xavier Woods was not at the weekend house shows in Allentown, PA or Hershey, PA and this led to speculation that he was pulled from the events due to the Paige videos that were leaked, of which he was seen in at least one of them.

This was actually not the case as Woods was previously booked to speak at the SXSW conference and the fact that he was there seems to imply that WWE is not planning on taking him off the road.

However, there remains speculation – initiated by a former WWE writer on Twitter – that WWE may keep the entire New Day off Raw until WrestleMania. We’re told that this is indeed possible, but it would not be viewed as punishment for Woods, rather a precaution to avoid any sort of inappropriate chants by the audience.