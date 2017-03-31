The Young Bucks Comment On Possibility Going To WWE

– The Young Bucks were recently interviewed by USA Today about a wide variety of topics, check out the highlights below:

The Young Bucks d addressed their potential status with WWE:

“We represent the DIY people in the world — the people who want to invest in themselves and run their own business.”

“Maybe we can be two of the only guys who didn’t sell out, and I don’t mean that disrespectfully. Instead of letting someone else control our brand, we were always in control of our own brand and our own destiny. But it’s one of those things where you never say never. You never know what’s going to happen tomorrow. Right now, we’re so happy with what we’re doing.”

“We’re so happy as artists. We get to do pretty much whatever we want. We’re still busy and we still feel like we’re hustling. I don’t ever see us going there. When our contracts expire in 18 months, maybe the landscape will have changed and we’re ready to go. But if you’re asking me right now, I reall