Young Bucks Explain Why They Didn’t Sign With WWE

The Young Bucks recently appeared on Edge and Christian’s podcast and were asked about joining WWE at some point:

Nick Jackson: “I think from my opinion right now we can’t obviously because we’re under a contract for the the next, what, 18 months or so? But I don’t know man it’s such a hard question to answer because, like right now I would say no obviously because I can’t and we’re having a blast on our own doing it the way we do it. We’re having a good time doing it. But I don’t know, never say never I guess. Because you can’t really say no to that, because that is the place everyone has ever wanted to wrestle. So I can’t say no, but right as of now we’re happy doing what we’re doing. So like, I don’t know. It’s always going to be a question that lingers like with us. So, I don’t know.”

Matt Jackson: “My take on it is even if we were available right now, now’s not the time to go for us, because everyone in the world is going there and for the first time in when I can ever remember it doesn’t seem cool to go there right now. ‘Oh hey, Johnny guy, now this guy got signed, now this guy got signed, everybody in the world, like guys that weren’t even really necessarily big names on the indies yet. Like you know, middle-card guys are getting signed now.”

“I feel like even if we were available right now and we signed, it would just be like two other guys who got signed. Like, I feel like there are already a hundred guys down in Florida. So I feel like maybe for us at least, if we did sign right now we’d probably just get lost in the shuffle.”