The Young Bucks On G1 Announcing Rumor, Possibly Going To WWE, Hot Topic

Decorated pro wrestling tag-team The Young Bucks, Nick and Matt, recently appeared as guests on Sean Waltman’s X-Pac 12360 Podcast for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On asking Josh Barnett if he was burying them on commentary during NJPW’s G1 Special:

Matt: “I feel like he should be doing his job instead of trying to get whatever he wants over for himself. He has a certain style he likes and it comes across so much like obviously, Josh doesn’t like this style.”

Nick: “Announcers are not supposed to get themselves over. You’re supposed to get the product over.”

On teaming with Hot Topic:

Matt: “The CEO of Hot-Topic was actually at WrestleMania, and he kept seeing Young Buck T-Shirts, Kenny Omega T-Shirts, Cody Rhodes T-Shirts and Bullet Club T-Shirts. So he was like ‘WOW, Why don’t we have those T-Shirts in our shop.’ So he called someone from WWE to find out who owned all of these shirts. When WWE said no, we don’t own those shirts, he was like ‘What? I need to find out who owns them.’ He finds out who owns Pro-Wrestling Tees and calls Ryan (Owner of PWT) to see if any way he can get the t-shirts. So Ryan contacted us and we’re like yeah let’s get it done. They just talked to us yesterday about an exclusive Elite T-Shirt.”

On the possibility of going to WWE:

Matt: “Our names are always floating up according to our buddies. If you asked me right now no, why do I even need to go there at this point, in a year in a half from now the landscape may change. We may have to go somewhere different, do something different to get hot again. I’ll never ever say never.”

