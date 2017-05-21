The Young Bucks: ‘This Year Is Probably The Best In The Last Five’

– The Young Bucks recently appeared as guests on Edge & Christian’s “Pod Of Awesomeness” and discussed wrestling topics, check out the highlights below:

On their travel schedule with with Ring Of Honor:

“Would you say it’s probably about 15 or 17 days on and then the rest off? Somewhere around there.” Nick expanded, “this year is probably the best in the last five, I would say. But last year was crazy. We were probably on the road maybe 240-something days. Something around there. This year it’s a lot better, like Matt said, because of signing with ROH now we can’t really do any independents in the [United] States besides PWG and the ones we clear with Ring Of Honor, so it’s not often. But we do do New Japan quite often, like all the time. And we’ve been doing a lot of overseas stuff lately, so it is hectic.”

“Now we’re enjoying the success that we’ve finally earned after 14 years in [pro] wrestling and now we’re making good money, great money, now. And I’m happy to say that because we’ve earned it.” Matt continued, “this year, like Nick was saying, it has gotten a lot better. We’re only in Japan for the big shows now, so it’s not so bad. We’re not gone for weeks at a time, but we’ll do a big show, maybe two or three shows in Japan. And then, we’ll come home. Then, we’ll have Thursday through Saturday with Ring Of Honor while we’re home, so it’s not so bad. I feel like we have probably a better schedule than anybody right now, who happens to be making the money we’re making.”

On their favorite opponents:

“Man, I miss wrestling [London and Kendrick]. Those guys were awesome!” Matt added, “I would put those guys up there with some of my favorites along with Motor City Machine Guns. We had killer matches with those guys, like, a ton of times.”

“reDRagon, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish, they’re a really good team and we started having good matches with them in Ring Of Honor in 2014. They’re great, man. Kazarian and Christopher Daniels, of course.