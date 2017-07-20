You’re Nuts If You Think Lesnar Won’t Resign w/ WWE

I’m not going to bother diving into all the facts around this Brock “situation”. The suspension, the timing, the USADA testing pool, the event at MSG etc… As The Rock would say, it’s all a bunch of hot garbage, ya jabroni. None of it matters. All you need to do is use a little common sense and realize that Brock Lesnar is a real life human being. Sure, he’s a BEAST, a CONQUEROR, but despite all of that, at the end of the day he’s a big jacked dude who is both a husband and a father.

Let’s assume Brock doesn’t even enjoy working for the WWE anymore. That he doesn’t enjoy being in front of thousands of people while sending WWE Superstars to Suplex City. If we assume all of that, then I still don’t see how there is any way possible for a person with any level of logic to turn down his return on investment. We’re talking around 20 shows a year max, at $3MM per, and apparent paid travel. Not to mention, the guy is 40 years old and has adopted a style that doesn’t require him to map out and develop 5 star matches. Bottom line is, his return on his investment is far too large to ignore. Even if by some miracle that he were to fight for UFC in November, you can bet your last dollar, no wait, you can GUARAN-DAMN-TEE that you’d eventually see Brock Lesnar in a WWE ring again.

So let’s use some common sense, shall we, and take a break from the “dirt sheets”. I want you all to put yourself in the same situation. Whether you’re working construction or sitting behind a desk 9-5, if someone were to offer you 15% of Brock’s deal, would you wake up, get ready, drag yourself out of bed and take a crowded train at rush hour even if you hated it? Hell, I imagine most of you already hate your day jobs, yet you still go. And I don’t want to hear that “Brock doesn’t have to work anymore, I have to work!” Please! Save it for someone else. We’re not talking about chump change here, we’re talking millions. And I mean seriously, if there is one thing that EVERY wrestling fan in the world should know by now, is the fact that no matter who you are, EVERYBODY’S GOT A PRICE!