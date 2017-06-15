Zack Ryder Comments On His WWE Return

By
Pro Wrestling Staff
-
0

– As seen on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live, former Intercontinental Champion Zack Ryder made his WWE return, reuniting with his “Hype Bros” tag-team partner, this year’s Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner, Mojo Rawley.

Check out his series of tweets below:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Previous articleWWE Hypes Roman Reigns’ SummerSlam Announcement
Next articleParticipants Revealed For WWE’s Mae Young Classic
Pro Wrestling Staff
http://www.prowrestling.com
Staff Writer for ProWrestling.com
SHARE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here