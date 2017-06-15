Zack Ryder Comments On His WWE Return

– As seen on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live, former Intercontinental Champion Zack Ryder made his WWE return, reuniting with his “Hype Bros” tag-team partner, this year’s Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner, Mojo Rawley.
Check out his series of tweets below:
I'm back bro #SDLive #ReturnOfTheZack
— Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) June 14, 2017
Hey @MojoRawleyWWE…I know I already told you in person but I wanted to tweet you and say…I'm back bro. #SDLive #HypeBros
— Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) June 14, 2017
Got my bro back! @ZackRyder is cleared and the #HYPETrain is back on track! #HYPEBros!! @WWE #SDLive
— Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) June 14, 2017