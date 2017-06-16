Zack Ryder Heel Turn?

After recovering from injury Zack Ryder will be returning to action this Sunday at Money In The Bank, him and Mojo Rawley look to reunite the Hype Bros as they take on the Colons in the Kickoff of the Pay Per View. However, will this reunion be short lived?

Much speculation has been made as to what Zack Ryder will do with his return, and this has led many people to believe that Ryder could be turning heel upon his return.

It seems that many fans have lost interest in Mojo Rawley ever since Ryder left the Hype Bros and this could lead to a change-up in the storyline he and Ryder previously had. Ryder has been beloved by fans for years, and he’s really proven to be able to make a name for himself in the WWE. After winning the Intercontinental Championship at last year’s Wrestlemania Ryder showed that he could be a major player in the mid-card and has a lot of experience under his belt.

The company could easily do the same thing they did with Jinder Mahal in the case of Zack Ryder, making him a top level contender and giving him a push as a heel character. It would be kind of uninteresting if Ryder just resumed his place as one half of the Hype Bros and considering the odds he could be destined for a new storyline come this Summer.

My prediction is that in the near future (if not at Money In The Bank), the Hype Bros could be broken up as Zack Ryder makes his heel-turn on Mojo Rawley. It may not take place but I have reason to believe that WWE could be shaking things up with the Long Island Iced Z.