Zack Ryder Return Update, Randy Orton Reveals Feeling Old (Video)

– WWE Superstar Zack Ryder continues to train towards his WWE return, he recently took to twitter and posted the following gym video clip. As noted, Ryder was sidelined from action last year with a knee injury.

He wrote the following, “My knee exploded almost 6 months ago so I’m pretty happy with this…#ReturnOfTheZack #Zacked #ZackDaddy #WWWYKI @CardilloUSA”

– WWE released the following video featuring Randy Orton, Ric Flair and Bruno Sammartino sharing amazing stories from their stellar careers on Table for 3.

