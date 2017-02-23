Zeb Colter Announces He Has Resigned With TNA Impact Wrestling
– Former TNA management figure and recent WWE on-air performer Wayne Maurice Keown has re-joined Impact Wrestling.
Keown, who worked under the name Zeb Colter and Dutch Mantel during his career, re-joined the promotion along with co-founder Jeff Jarrett behind-the-scenes following the sale of the promotion to Anthem Sports.
“Finally, I can OFFICIALLY announce that I have signed with IMPACT WRESTLING in a creative/advisory capacity,” wrote Keown via Twitter (see below). “Changes underway.”
