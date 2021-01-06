AEW
1/6 AEW Dynamite Preview: New Year’s Smash Night One, Jon Moxley Returns
AEW will present New Year’s Smash Night One during Dynamite tonight at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.
The special episode will feature two title matches, first-time match-ups, and appearances from Sting, Jon Moxley, and Snoop Dogg. We also know that TNT Champion Darby Allin and Brian Cage will have a weigh-in for their title match scheduled for New Year’s Smash Night Two.
Below is what appears to be the final advertised lineup:
- AEW World Title Match: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Rey Fenix
- AEW Women’s Title Match: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Abadon
- Wardlow vs. Jake Hager
- Cody Rhodes vs. Matt Sydal
- The Young Bucks & SCU vs. The Acclaimed & TH2
- Official weigh-in for TNT Champion Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage
- Sting appears
- Jon Moxley returns
- Special appearance from Snoop Dogg
- Chris Jericho on commentary
Scott D’Amore Talks Impact Wrestling’s Relationship With AEW, Don Callis Rumors
In a new interview with Sports Illustrated, Impact Wrestling EVP Scott D’Amore talked about the company’s new relationship with AEW, rumors of Don Callis leaving Impact, Hard to Kill, and more.
When asked about Kenny Omega’s involvement, D’Amore praised Omega’s forward-thinking mindset.
Kenny is a forward-thinker, and he doesn’t think in the confines of traditional wrestling. It’s the same with the Young Bucks and Tony Khan [of AEW], they’re all forward-thinkers. And we are very proud of what we’re building at Impact Wrestling. Since Anthem came in, the goal has always been the long-term. You can’t do this in a day, a week, a month or a year. Incrementally, we’ve tried to get better, brick by brick. So yes, this is a chance for us to show off our talent.
This isn’t just a chance to see Kenny Omega—it’s a chance to see Kenny Omega reunite with Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows. That’s a Bullet Club reunion, and you’re putting them with Rich Swann, who is showing he can be a great world champion, and one of the most iconic teams in wrestling, especially Impact Wrestling, in the Motor City Machine Guns. They’re a team that constantly gets overlooked for their contributions in revolutionizing tag-team wrestling, and they’re as homegrown for Impact as anyone. This is a match for wrestling fans, you get to watch these six men go at it in the ring.
Regarding the rumors of Don Callis leaving Impact to work with Omega in AEW, D’Amore said speculation is a good thing.
Everybody is going to speculate, but that’s a good thing. Speculation can lead to buzz. Don has been a huge part of what we’ve done here. We’ve been friends for the past 25 years. In life and in business, people make changes, but I will say that Don has been an integral part of everything we have done at Impact. Again, we’ll see what comes next, but Don is executive vice president at Impact Wrestling. He’s also the mentor and manager for the AEW world champion, and he’s helped create this crossover and a very special time in the wrestling business.
Whether Don and I are both at Impact Wrestling, or if we’re in different parts of the world or in different industries, there will always be a connection and a friendship. Fans should continue to speculate and enjoy, but don’t let it get in the way of enjoying the ride of some really cool and exciting times.
And for those waiting for The Young Bucks to return to Impact, Scott D’Amore reminded readers that Impact’s door is always open. Click here to read the interview in full.
FTR Renaming The ‘Goodnight Express’ To ‘Big Rig’ In Tribute To Brodie Lee
AEW’s FTR have revealed that they’re officially changing the name of their finishing move, The Goodnight Express, in order to honor Brodie Lee
The wrestling world was rocked after the tragic passing of Brodie Lee on December 26, 2020, and since then his fellow wrestlers have honored him with incredible stories and nods of respect within their matches. Now, FTR has made a change to their finishing move to pay tribute to The Exalted One consistently.
The move, which was formerly known as the Shatter Machine during their time in WWE will now be named ‘Big Rig’ moving forwards.
Dax Harwood revealed the change on social media, stating that he had the blessing of Brodie’s wife, Amanda Huber, with the team wanting to make this change to keep his legacy alive.
After speaking with Amanda, and getting her blessing, we have decided to change the name of The Goodnight Express to “Big Rig”. This is our way of keeping a bit of his legacy alive in professional wrestling. We love you, Brodie. Can’t wait to see you again. pic.twitter.com/uEO8EOjYut
— Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) January 4, 2021
AEW Reportedly Moving TV Tapings To Miami In February
A new report from BodySlam.net states that AEW is moving production out of Daily’s Place in Jacksonville and down to Miami for the month of February.
There’s no word yet on where exactly in Miami they would land, but the cooler weather at the outside venue is said to be a major factor in the decision.
AEW will air New Year’s Smash live this Wednesday from Jacksonville, and then tape Night Two on Thursday. The January 20th episode of Dynamite will air live, followed by another pre-taped airing on January 27.
From there, AEW will move to Miami to produce several weeks of Dynamite and Dark, in addition to the Revolution pay-per-view on February 27. A special “Beach Break” episode of Dynamite is also expected to now be part of the Miami tapings.
AEW has yet to formally announce these plans, so stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest updates.
