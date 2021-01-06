WWE
1/6 WWE NXT Preview: New Year’s Evil, Two Matches To Air Commercial-Free
Tonight’s WWE NXT will serve as a “free TakeOver” with the New Year’s Evil theme.
Dexter Lumis will host the night full of grudge matches. We also know that Karrion Kross vs. Damian Priest will open the show, while Kyle O’Reilly vs. Finn Balor for the NXT Championship is expected to main event. Both of those matches will air commercial-free.
Elsewhere, the card will feature a Last Woman Standing match and a first-time Cruiserweight Championship bout. Xia Li and Boa will re-debut with their new gimmicks. Plus, the brackets will be revealed for the 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.
#NXTNYE, through the eyes of @DexterLumis. 👏 👏 👏
It's all going down TONIGHT at 8/7c on @USA_Network! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/GMzUEeSQmc
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 6, 2021
Below is what appears to be the final advertised lineup:
- NXT Title Match: Finn Balor (c) vs. Kyle O’Reilly (commercial-free main event)
- Karrion Kross vs. Damian Priest (commercial-free opener)
- Last Woman Standing: Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez
- Cruiserweight Title Match: Santos Escobar (c) vs. Gran Metalik
- Xia Li & Boa return
- 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic brackets reveal
Join us here at ProWrestling.com tonight for complete NXT New Year’s Evil coverage.
WWE
WWE Raw Legends Night Garners Over Two Million Viewers
WWE’s Raw Legends Night drew an average 2.128 million viewers and scored a 0.68 rating in the 18-49 demographic, according to Showbuzz Daily.
The January 4th episode marked the first time Raw was without competition from NFL since September. WWE promoted Keith Lee vs. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and appearances from legends such as Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, and many others.
This is now Raw’s best viewership and ratings since the March 16, 2020, episode when WWE moved to the Performance Center.
The hourly breakdown saw a decrease as the show went on:
- Hour 1: 2.197 million viewers
- Hour 2: 2.150 million viewers
- Hour 3: 2.036 million viewers
We have complete Raw Legends Night results online here.
WWE
Fight Pit Pulled From WWE NXT New Year’s Evil?
It looks like Tommaso Ciampa vs. Timothy Thatcher in a Fight Pit match has been pulled from tonight’s NXT New Year’s Evil lineup.
The bout is no longer listed on WWE.com‘s official preview, nor is it being promoted on social media.
Grab some 🍿 because tonight's #NXTNYE is STACKED! pic.twitter.com/ASISb8rCev
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 6, 2021
There’s no word yet on what has led to the bout being pulled. As long as neither competitor is injured, WWE could postpone the match to a future episode of NXT.
Ciampa defeated Thatcher in a singles match at NXT TakeOver: WarGames in December after several weeks of taunting each other. Due to their unwillingness to stop attacking one another, Ciampa and Thatcher were supposed to squash their beef inside the Fight Pit structure.
Click here for the complete New Year’s Evil preview and stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest.
WWE
Big Show Reveals Who He Believes Is The Greatest Of All Time
Throughout his career, Big Show has worked with some incredible names, but who does he believe is the greatest of all time?
During a recent interview with WWE UK, to promote the recent WWE Raw Legends Night Show, the World’s Largest Athlete gave his pick for who he believes is the GOAT of professional wrestling.
“Oh, wow, who is the greatest of all time for me? Well, not just because he’s… We’ve seen it on the WWE Network but for me the greatest of all time has got to be The Undertaker, hands down. I don’t think there’s ever been anyone who has had the historic kind of career that he had, the impact that he had on our industry, in the locker room, how he has developed and moulded so much talent, so many people over the years, and just his general commitment to our industry and the bar he has set is pretty high.” (H/T to Inside The Ropes for the transcription)
The Deadman, of course, hung up his boots at the end of 2020, officially retiring at WWE Survivor Series with his Final Farewell, which Big Show got to be part of. Meanwhile, Show was involved in the Legends Night event this week, where he had a backstage confrontation with one of his recent rivals, Randy Orton.
NJPW New Year Dash Results (1/6): Wrestle Kingdom Fallout, Bullet Club vs CHAOS, LIJ Battles Team Ibushi
WWE Raw Legends Night Garners Over Two Million Viewers
Fight Pit Pulled From WWE NXT New Year’s Evil?
1/6 WWE NXT Preview: New Year’s Evil, Two Matches To Air Commercial-Free
1/6 AEW Dynamite Preview: New Year’s Smash Night One, Jon Moxley Returns
Cardi B Reacts To WWE Raw Reference: “Vince McMahon Count Your F—in Days!”
WWE Raw Legends Night Results: Drew McIntyre vs Keith Lee, Goldberg Returns, More!
WWE Raw Results (12/28): It’s Monday, You Know What That Means…#1 Contender’s Match, Rumble Build!
Bray Wyatt Shares Emotional Post Following The Passing Of Brodie Lee
Shawn Spears Removed From AEW Roster Page
WATCH: WWE Superstars Remember Jon ‘Luke Harper’ Huber In Official Tribute Video
WATCH: Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley, Darby Allin & More Pay Tribute To Mr. Brodie Lee
WATCH: Being The Elite Ep. 236 – A Hilarious & Heartwarming Tribute To Brodie Lee
WATCH: Drew McIntyre Answers Rapid Fire Questions From ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin
WATCH: Kevin Owens, Ric Flair, Carmella & More On WWE’s The Bump This Week
Trending
-
WWE2 days ago
Cardi B Reacts To WWE Raw Reference: “Vince McMahon Count Your F—in Days!”
-
WWE2 days ago
WWE Raw Legends Night Results: Drew McIntyre vs Keith Lee, Goldberg Returns, More!
-
NJPW1 day ago
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 – Night Two Results: Kota Ibushi vs Jay White, Hiromu Takahashi vs Taiji Ishimori
-
WWE1 day ago
Big Show Reveals Who He Believes Is The Greatest Of All Time
-
WWE1 day ago
Mustafa Ali Claims WWE Raw Legends Night Is What’s Wrong With The Company
-
Ring of Honor2 days ago
Ring Of Honor Mutually Agrees To Part Ways With Marty Scurll
-
AEW20 hours ago
Scott D’Amore Talks Impact Wrestling’s Relationship With AEW, Don Callis Rumors
-
WWE1 day ago
Matt Hardy Gives His Thoughts On The Hardy Bros: “That’s Not Going To Work”