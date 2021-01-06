1/6 WWE NXT Preview: New Year’s Evil, Two Matches To Air Commercial-Free

Tonight’s WWE NXT will serve as a “free TakeOver” with the New Year’s Evil theme.

Dexter Lumis will host the night full of grudge matches. We also know that Karrion Kross vs. Damian Priest will open the show, while Kyle O’Reilly vs. Finn Balor for the NXT Championship is expected to main event. Both of those matches will air commercial-free.

Elsewhere, the card will feature a Last Woman Standing match and a first-time Cruiserweight Championship bout. Xia Li and Boa will re-debut with their new gimmicks. Plus, the brackets will be revealed for the 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

Below is what appears to be the final advertised lineup:

NXT Title Match: Finn Balor (c) vs. Kyle O’Reilly (commercial-free main event)

Karrion Kross vs. Damian Priest (commercial-free opener)

Last Woman Standing: Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez

Cruiserweight Title Match: Santos Escobar (c) vs. Gran Metalik

Xia Li & Boa return

2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic brackets reveal

Join us here at ProWrestling.com tonight for complete NXT New Year’s Evil coverage.