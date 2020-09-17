1 Contender’s Battle Royal, Tommaso Ciampa vs Jake Atlas Set For 9/25 WWE NXT

NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai put down a non-title challenge from a very game Shotzi Blackheart on Wednesday night, and is now one week away from finding out which WWE Superstar is next in line for a shot at the coveted title.

Black-and-gold brand General Manager William Regal announced that the September 25 edition of WWE NXT television will feature a battle royal to determine the next #1 contender to the women’s belt.

While there is no guarantee these are the only names who will appear in the battle royal, a graphic released by WWE includes Kacy Catanzaro, Indi Hartwell, Aliyah, Dakota Kai, Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley, Tegan Nox, Shotzi Blackheart, Raquel Gonzalez, Kayden Carter and Xia Li.

The likely, although unconfirmed destination for Io’s next defense would obviously be the as of yet unnamed NXT Takeover event on Sunday, October 4.

Also announced for next week’s show is a singles match between Tommaso Ciampa and Jake Atlas. The later returned on Wednesday looking for revenge after Ciampa sent him to the hospital a few weeks prior.