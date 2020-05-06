1 Contender’s Tournament Announced For Impact World Championship Shot

Impact Wrestling recently taped several weeks worth of television, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic some of their top stars were not in attendance, including Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard.

In order to fill time, Impact has announced an 8-man single elimination tournament to find the next #1 contender to the world title – whenever Blanchard returns to action. First round matches include Rohit Raju vs. Trey Miguel, Sami Callihan vs. Michael Elgin, Ken Shamrock vs. Rhino, and Madman Fulton vs. Hernandez.

Moose was originally supposed to be a participant in the tournament, following his big victory over Elgin and Hernandez last week. He opted out because he believes himself to be the current TNA World Heavyweight Champion, and in his own words, the Impact World Championship is an “inferior” product.