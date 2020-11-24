1 Contender’s Triple Threat Match Set For Next Week’s Monday Night Raw

The November 30 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw will feature a triple threat match to determine the next challenger for Drew McIntyre and the WWE Championship.

WWE producer Adam Pearce scheduled three singles matches on Raw tonight in an attempt to reward the members of the red brand that were victorious this past weekend at WWE Survivor Series. Randy Orton also somehow slithered his way into the equation.

Riddle defeated Sheamus in the first of the qualifying bouts in what was arguably the Celtic Warrior’s best singles performance since his Two Out of Three Falls match with Daniel Bryan at WWE Money in the Bank 2012. Keith Lee defeated United States Champion Bobby Lashley by disqualification, and finally, AJ Styles pinned Randy Orton in the Raw main event after a surprise appearance from The Fiend.

Riddle vs. AJ Styles vs. Keith Lee in something of a dream match has been officially announced for next week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. It’s likely the winner will get their title match at next month’s WWE TLC pay-per-view.

McIntyre did not appear live on Raw this evening, after suffering a loss to Universal Champion Roman Reigns by referee stoppage last night at Survivor Series.