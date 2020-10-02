Tonight’s WWE SmackDown will see all the fallout from WWE Clash Of Champions take place with the build to WWE Hell In A Cell starting. There’s plenty already announced for the show as the blue brand looks to continue its recent momentum.

– Intercontinental Championship Match

Just days after winning the brutal ladder match at WWE Clash Of Champions, Sami Zayn will have to defend his Intercontinental Championship against the former holder, Jeff Hardy in singles action.

– The KO Show

For some reason, Kevin Owens will be appearing on WWE SmackDown this week. He will be bringing his popular KO Show to the blue brand where Alexa Bliss will be his guest as they discuss her recent changes in personality.

– Tribal Chief Ceremony

After defeating his cousin, Jey Uso in decisive fashion to retain the Universal Championship, Roman Reigns has become the true Tribal Chief. On tonight’s WWE SmackDown, he will be celebrating that with a ceremony that will be overseen by Paul Heyman.

– Sasha Banks Returns

One again, Sasha Banks will be returning from an attack at the hands of Bayley. While she did appear at WWE Clash Of Champions to attack her former friend, Banks will be on the blue brand tonight in some form.