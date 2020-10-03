10/2 WWE Smackdown Results: Sami Zayn & Jeff Hardy IC Title Rematch, K.O. Comes To Town & Reigns Becomes The ‘Tribal Chief’

WWE Smackdown Results

October 2, 2020

Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns started the show. Reigns would not allow Heyman to acknowledge him as the “Tribal Chief” until Jey Uso did first. Jey came out and said he never quit at Clash of Champions, and if Jimmy hadn’t thrown in the towel he would be the Universal Champion.

Reigns said Clash was the worst night of his life. All he ever wanted to do was get his cousin a big main event payday. All Jey had to do was acknowledge him as the “Tribal Chief” and instead he embarrassed the family and forced Roman to do things that broke his heart.

Reigns called out Jey for starring at his Universal title, and asked him if he wanted a rematch. He told him he could have it at Hell in a Cell, got really close and basically whispred to him that this time there would be much higher stakes. The “biggest stakes of any match in WWE history”, were his exact words.

Jey Uso def. AJ Styles. This was a very good match. Styles came out and said he should be the #1 contender, but Jey superkicked him and went on the offense right away. He actually got the win CLEAN countering a Phenomenal Forearm with a superkick and hitting the Superfly Splash.

Sami Zayn cut a promo backstage and threw Jeff Hardy’s version of the Intercontinental Championship, the one he won at Clash of Champions, in the trash.

Otis def. John Morrison. Otis completely dominated a squash match over a two-decade veteran and former world champion in three different companies. Otis is going to represent himself next week in court against The Miz.

Sheamus def. Shorty G. Another squash match. Big E showed up on the tron and challenged Sheamus to a Falls Count Anywhere match next week, as it’s the first night of the WWE Draft and maybe the last chance they have to do it.

Kevin Owens hosted the Kevin Owens Show. He said he’s been keeping an eye on the brand, as it might end up his home by this time next week, and brought out Alexa Bliss. They talked for awhile about how much she’s changed, and Bliss asked him if he wanted to change too. “Let him in…” The Fiend appeared in the ring and knocked out Owens with the Mandible Claw, then held hands with Bliss.

Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado & Matt Riddle def. Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura & King Corbin in a six-man tag team match. The babyfaces broke up another argument between Kalisto and Lince after the match.

And the mysterious blonde woman from all the vignettes over the past month is…. Carmella!

Sasha Banks came out in a neck brace and claimed she helped keep Bayley a champion for nearly a year. She wants her match for the Smackdown Women’s title, and she wants it next week. Plain and simple. Banks ripped off the neck brace and stared into the camera.

Sami Zayn (c) def. Jeff Hardy to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Another good match to cap off a night of relatively good to very good matches. They did an exposed turnbuckle spot and Zayn blocked a Whisper in the Wind, forcing Hardy to hit the metal hard and covered him.