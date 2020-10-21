10/20 IMPACT Wrestling Results: The North vs Good Brothers Headlines Bound For Glory Go-Home Show

IMPACT Wrestling Results

October 20, 2020

— Hernandez def. Alisha Edwards & Cousin Jake & Heath & Rhino in a Fatal 5-Way match. Nobody wanted to fight Alisha so she kept interfering and trying to provoke everyone into wrestling her. Finally Hernandez gave in and messed her up, but Jake stopped him from giving her the Border Toss. Rhino accidentally Gored her, and in his shock, Hernandez rolled him up to steal the win. Hernandez is now #20 in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet at Bound for Glory, while Rhino, because he took the fall, must enter at #1.

— Jimmy Jacobs interviewed Moose about reclaiming the TNA world title belt last week in his bloody bridge battle with EC3. Moose knows things aren’t over between them. A bunch of masked guys in EC3 hoodies ran in and kidnapped Jimmy after the interview.

— Deonna Purrazzo promo:

https://twitter.com/IMPACTWRESTLING/status/1318710294252822533?s=20

— Rosemary def. Havok. As agreed upon last week, because Rosemary won the match, Havok now has to bring back Father James Mitchell to their timeline so he can officiate the wedding.

— Kylie Rae questioned how Deonna Purrazzo could call herself the greatest technical wrestler in the world if she’s never beaten her, and until she does, she can’t really know for sure. She admitted last week she snapped because Deonna broke Susie’s arm and that made things personal, but at BFG she’s focussed on winning the title. After she’s taken the belt, then they can figure out how Susie gets avenged.

— Sami Callihan def. Eddie Edwards. Good back and forth match that saw Eddie building towards his finisher, delivering the Tiger Bomb, but Callihan turned the lights off with his phone. Ken Shamrock appeared suddenly allowing Callihan to get the rollup. They beat down Eddie some more after the match and Shamrock put him in the ankle lock.

— TJP & Trey Miguel & Willie Mack def. Chris Bey & Jordynne Grace & Rohit Raju in a six-person tag team match. Everyone hates Raju. He’s been ducking challenges and cheating to win for months, and has found a way to screw all five of them at one point or another. They built up to Bey getting sick of him and dropping the champ, allowing Miguel to get the win.

— In a sit down interview, IMPACT World Champion Eric Young claimed everything that happened to Rich Swann, to Scott D’Amore, to everyone else that got in his way was reactionary. He warned people he was on a different level and not to get in his way, and he did what he had to do for his career. Rich Swann attacked out of nowhere and the two brawled outside the building.

— The North vs. The Good Brothers ended in a No Contest. The referee couldn’t get control of the match at the end it ended in a huge show-ending brawl between those four men, the Motor City Machine Guns, Ace Austin and Madman Fulton. Good Brothers got the final laugh as Karl Anderson hit the Gun Stun on Alex Shelley.