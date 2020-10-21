10/21 AEW Dynamite Preview: Rey Fenix vs Pentagon Kicks Off Tournament, Fatal 4-Way #1 Contender’s Match & More

The road to Full Gear continues tonight on an all new episode of AEW Dynamite, featuring the first round of the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament, and the next contenders to the world tag team titles will be determined.

In first round tournament action, Penta El Zero M goes to war with his brother Rey Fenix, Kenny Omega battles the “Bad Boy” Joey Janela, Jungle Boy looks to overcome the juggernaut known as Wardlow, and Hangman Page takes on The Dark Order’s Colt Cabana.

Also announced for the show is a Fatal 4-Way tag team match pitting Private Party, The Butcher & The Blade, The Young Bucks and The Dark Order against each other. The winner will face FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Championships, presumably at Full Gear.

Also confirmed for the show, “Le Champion” Chris Jericho sits down for a steak dinner with MJF. That’s the whole segment. We’re not exactly sure why we’re ridiculously excited to watch two grown men eat steak together, but we can’t wait for this segment.

Join us for live coverage of AEW Dynamite on TNT tonight at 8:00 PM ET.