10/21 WWE NXT Preview: Kushida vs Dream vs Ciampa, NXT Tag Team Titles On The Line & More

We apologies about the lateness of this WWE NXT preview, but as of press time there are only three matches actually confirmed for this evening’s show.

The show’s main event will see Fandango and Tyler Breeze defend the NXT Tag Team Championships against The Undisputed Era’s Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong, the number one contenders.

Recently announced, Legado del Fantasma will be in action as NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza battle Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Jake Atlas and Ashante “Thee” Adonis in a six-man tag team match.

Plus, in an interesting clash of styles and personalities, the seemingly reborn KUSHIDA looks to continue his red hot momentum in a huge triple threat match against both The Velveteen Dream, who he defeated at NXT Takeover 31, and Tommaso Ciampa.

Join us for live coverage of WWE NXT on the USA Network at 8:00 PM ET.