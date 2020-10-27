10/27 IMPACT Wrestling Preview: Hardcore Halloween, The Wedding Of Bravo & Rosemary, Bound For Glory Fallout

This is a rare week with very little announced for IMPACT Wrestling ahead of tonight’s broadcast on AXS TV, but coming off Saturday’s news-worthy Bound for Glory pay-per-view there is plenty to get excited about.

Bound for Glory saw the IMPACT landscape change dramatically with the crowning of three new champions – including one nobody could have seen coming.

How will the psychotic Eric Young respond to Rich Swann capturing the IMPACT World Championship? What’s next for the “Undead Bride” Su Yung after winning the Knockouts title, and will we hear from the inexplicably absent Kylie Rae?

Officially announced for tonight’s show is the long-awaited wedding between John E. Bravo and Rosemary. We’re not exactly sure what to expect, but we know Father James Mitchell will officiate and – if history is any indication – the ceremony is likely to end in pure chaos.

So far, just one match has been announced. After weeks of feuding and participation in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet at Bound for Glory, Brian Myers will look to settle the score with ECW legend Tommy Dreamer in a Hardcore Halloween Match.

