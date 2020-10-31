10/30 WWE Smackdown Results: Jey Uso Falls In Line, Daniel Bryan Returns To The Ring & More

WWE Smackdown Results

October 30, 2020

— Universal Champion Roman Reigns & Paul Heyman kicked off the show with Jey Uso already in the ring. After recapping Hell in a Cell, Reigns told his cousin to get in line and acknowledge him as the Tribal Chief. Jey refused to acknowledge someone he doesn’t respect, and said the title has changed Reigns. The champ said everyone in their family has fallen in line behind him because he has the title, and while Jey may hate him now, Reigns still claims to love him and knows he’ll do the right thing by the end of the night.

— Kevin Owens def. Dolph Ziggler to earn a place on Team Smackdown at Survivor Series.

— After an argument over who should join the Smackdown women’s team, Adam Pearce booked Natalya, Bianca Belair and Billie Kay in a triple threat match.

— Corey Graves interviewed Lars Sullivan, who told a story from his childhood about being called a “freak” and a “freak show” by all the kids on the playground. He maniacally laughed when he said the kids made him cry as they laughed at him, but eventually he made the laughing stop and was never allowed back. His goal is to make WWE his personal playground. Wait, did Lars murder a bunch of children as a kid??

— Backstage, Aalyah Myserio and Murphy talked about their relationship. Apparently mom is on board with the whole thing but dad and brother aren’t coming around any time soon. Murphy said he would apologize to them in the ring tonight.

— Bianca Belair def. Natalya & Billie Kay in a triple threat match to qualify for Team Smackdown at Survivor Series.

— Carmella returns next week.

— Murphy and Aalyah came out to the ring and asked Dominik & Rey Mysterio to come down, but Seth Rollins answered instead. He claimed that the Mysterio family would NEVER accept the two because of everything that’s happened between them, but Rollins accepts them and their relationship. He said he wasn’t the bad guy and tried to convince Aalyah that her dad was being overbearing and didn’t understand her. Dominik ran out and attacked Rollins, who escaped. Murphy tried to smooth things over but Dominik went after him. Rey ran out and added to the chaos, but Aalyah jumped in the way of a 619 to save her man. She claimed that she was in love with Murphy and kissed him, shocking everyone involved.

— Daniel Bryan was shown warming up for his return to the ring. He’s facing Jey Uso tonight in the main event and said he wasn’t taking him lighting just because of everything going on between him and Roman.

— The Street Profits def. Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura in a non-title match. The Street Profits cut a promo before the match basically saying that they respected The New Day, one of the greatest groups and tag teams ever, but said they weren’t coming to Survivor Series to throw out pancakes and have fun.

— Backstage, Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn talked about his match at Survivor Series against Bobby Lashley. He claimed his title is better because he literally is champion of every continent while Lashley is just the champion of one country. Fair point.

— Smackdown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks came to the ring and sat down in the chair Bayley has been using for weeks. She thanked Bayley because they were going to take over WWE together, but after being backstabbed she realized she didn’t need her anymore. Bayley came out and told her to enjoy her short title reign. She claimed she never really lost the belt because she was forced to sign the contract under duress. Banks accepted a challenge for a rematch next week.

— Jey Uso def. Daniel Bryan to qualify for Team Smackdown at Survivor Series. Roman Reigns came out mid-match to watch from ringside. It seemed to fuel his cousin’s anger. Jey actually pinned Bryan after stopping a running knee strike with a superkick and hitting the Uso Splash.

— After the match, Jey finally admitted that Roman Reigns was the Tribal Chief and the head of the table, saying that he loves his cousin and was willing to fall in line. He then drilled Daniel Bryan with a superkick. Reigns directed traffic as Jey cleared the announce table, beat the hell out of Bryan and put him through the table with an Uso Splash off the top turnbuckle.