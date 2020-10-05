10/5 WWE Raw Preview: Six-Man Tag Team Match, Women’s Tag Team Champions Return, More

Tonight’s WWE Raw will continue the build towards WWE Hell In A Cell, with several segments already being announced ahead of time. But what does WWE have in store for tonight?

– Six-Man Tag Team Match

In what is expected to be the main event, there will be six-man tag team action. Robert Roode will be back in action this week as he teams with Dolph Ziggler and Randy Orton to face Drew McIntyre and The Street Profits.

– The KO Show

The recent blurring of the brands will continue tonight as well because Kevin Owens has invited Bray Wyatt to be part of The KO Show following his attack on WWE SmackDown last week.

– Niz Jax & Shayna Baszler Return

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions are expected to be back on WWE Raw tonight. While it has yet to be confirmed by WWE itself, Nia Jax has taken to social media to reveal that they will be appearing on the show.

As well as that Raw Underground might be making its return to the show, and more build towards WWE Hell in a Cell will take place.