10/6 IMPACT Wrestling Results: MCMG vs Ace Austin & Madman Fulton, EC3 Drowns TNA World Title

IMPACT Wrestling Results

October 6, 2020

— Tommy Dreamer def. Brian Myers via disqualification. Dreamer had a chance to use a kendo stick, but decided against it for the sake of the match. So naturally Myers beat him with it, then continued the beatdown until officials came out to stop him.

— Moose arrived at the arena and began looking for EC3 and the TNA World Heavyweight title.

— Rohit Raju issued another open challenge. Willie Mack tried to answer it after getting screwed at Victory Road, but the champ said he already had shot and turned him down. This led to…

— Jordynne Grace def. Rohit Raju in a non-title match. This was not a title match as Rohit refused to give up the belt, the referee never announced it as such, and Jordynne won with a quick roll-up.

— Scott D’Amore announced that Raju will defend the X-Division Championship against Jordynne Grace at Bound for Glory. Oh, and Willie Mack. And TJP. And Trey Miguel. And Chris Bey. So all the people he’s screwed out of wins since winning the belt.

— The Rascalz def. XXXL. Glad they ran this one back, since the match at Victory Road kicked off the show and they didn’t have their streaming issues worked out.

— Rich Swann and his doctor were interviewed. Not only was Swann on track for his match at Bound for Glory, but he’s actually cleared now! Eric Young ran in dressed up like a nurse and attacked him again, going after the surgically repaired knee until the cops were called.

— Rosmary & Taya Valkyrie def. Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz. Havok and Neveah were watching the action from the back, so that’s still going on.

— The Deaners (Cody Deaner & Cousin Jake) def. Crazzy Steve & Johnny Swinger. Lots of comedy here as Swinger kept trying to get his partner to hand him weapons from his bag of gimmicks, but he did in right in front of the ref every time.

— Kylie Rae was interviewed about Deonna Purrazzo breaking Susie’s arm at Victory Road. Kimber Lee showed up and taunted her until Kylie snapped and beat the hell out of her.

— Heath met with Scott D’Amore, who had a contract offer for him. Heath got ahead of himself and started throwing out ridiculous numbers. He was being obnoxious, and D’Amore eventually got so mad he tossed the paperwork in the air and kicked him out.

— EC3 was outside and told Moose that he needed to stop being so attached to material possessions and relics of the past. He then threw the TNA world title into the river.

— Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) def. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton. This was a very, very good match as Fulton continues to be perhaps the most improved star of 2020 and these two have found surprisingly good chemistry together. The North ran out with steel chairs, the Good Brothers made the save, and it turned into a wild brawl just like the week before. Gallows attacked Fulton, and MCMG hit their finisher to win.