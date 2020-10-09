10/9 WWE SmackDown Preview: The WWE Draft Begins, Bray Wyatt vs Kevin Owens, More

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown is set to be an important evening as the 2020 WWE Draft begins as WWE Superstars are given new homes.

– WWE Draft Part One

The WWE Draft is back and it starts tonight, with a select pool of wrestlers being eligible to be drafted tonight, which will certainly shake up the WWE landscape.

– Kevin Owens vs Bray Wyatt

While it is unclear where either man will end up full-time, for tonight at least, Kevin Owens will be on the blue brand. His recent issues with Bray Wyatt have been clear after The Fiend took him out last week, and this time the two men will go one on one.

– Women’s Championship Match

Sasha Banks and Bayley are also set to do battle tonight as they compete for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship match in what could be a major moment in their rivalry.

– Falls Count Anywhere Match

Another big match that is happening tonight is between Big E and Sheamus. The two men ill be meeting in a Falls Count Anywhere match this evening.

– Otis Goes To Court

The storyline regarding Otis and the Money in the Bank contract will also continue today. Otis is set to go to court where he will be defending himself and trying to keep hold of his contract.