For those enjoying WWE 2K Battlegrounds, there will be some new additions coming to the game, starting from this week.

There might not be a traditional 2K game this year, but instead, fans were given WWE 2K Battlegrounds, and new changes are coming to the game in a major update.

There will be 20 new customized items added, and a roster update that will see 10 new playable characters added. The likes of Batista, The Usos, Goldberg, and Ruby Riott will all be added to the game.

WWE and 2K released the following statement: