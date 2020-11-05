For those enjoying WWE 2K Battlegrounds, there will be some new additions coming to the game, starting from this week.
There might not be a traditional 2K game this year, but instead, fans were given WWE 2K Battlegrounds, and new changes are coming to the game in a major update.
There will be 20 new customized items added, and a roster update that will see 10 new playable characters added. The likes of Batista, The Usos, Goldberg, and Ruby Riott will all be added to the game.
WWE and 2K released the following statement:
An assortment of WWE Superstars, Legends and Hall of Famers, plus customization items, also set to arrive in the coming weeks
2K announced today that 10 WWE Superstars and 20 customization items will be coming to WWE 2K Battlegrounds in the first of several roster updates starting November 6, 2020**. Featuring fast-paced action and an assortment of power-ups, special moves, unconventional melee items and interactive environments, WWE 2K Battlegrounds offers a unique arcade style and aesthetic for casual and hardcore WWE games fans alike. More than 50 additional Superstars and cosmetic items will be made available in the months to come**. You never know who or what might come crashing into the Battlegrounds!
The following Superstars, Legends and Hall of Famers are currently scheduled to appear in WWE 2K Battlegrounds via automatic updates, with some content requiring unlocking**:
Friday, November 6*:
Goldberg;
Batista;
Jey Uso (unlocked);
Jimmy Uso (unlocked).
Wednesday, November 11*:
Ultimate Warrior;
Eddie Guerrero (unlocked);
Lita (unlocked).
Wednesday, November 18*:
Trish Stratus;
Booker T;
Ruby Riott (unlocked).
Each update will also include a selection of Superstar and Battleground arena customization items, including outfits, face paint, arena designs, color schemes and more**.
*Exact dates subject to change.
**Some Superstars and cosmetics require unlocking through in-game currency. In-game currency can be earned or purchased.