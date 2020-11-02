11/2 ROH Wrestling TV Results: New Pure Champion Crowned In Tournament Finals, EC3 Teams With The Briscoes

Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of this week’s ROH Wrestling TV, featuring the finals of the eight-week ROH Pure Title tournament. The show airs every weekend on Sinclair affiliates nationwide, and every Monday at 7:00 PM ET on FITE TV.

ROH Wrestling TV Results

November 2, 2020

Baltimore, Maryland

* * *

Six-Man Tag Team Match

EC3 & The Briscoes vs. Shane Thorne & Kaun & Moses

Big man Kaun chooses to start things out but gets tossed into the corner by EC3 after a lock-up. EC3 drops him with a running back elbow and brings in Mark Briscoe. Mark locks up with Kaun and works a wrist lock, alternating between holds as commentary seems surprised at his technical skills. Kaun whips him into the corner and hits a big splash, Moses tags in and follows with a splash of his own.

It appears a lot happened during a short commercial break. We come back to Jay and Mark chipping away at Shane Taylor, who nearly knocks Mark out with a right hook and simply runs through Jay like a freight train.

