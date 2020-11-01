11/3 AEW DARK Lineup Announced: Dark Order, Former TNA Knockout Debuts, Leyla Hirsch Returns & More

All Elite Wrestling has announced another 15-match lineup for the November 3 edition of AEW DARK, streaming on the company’s YouTube channel beginning at 7:00 PM ET.
- Alan Angels vs VSK
- The Dark Order (John Silver & Colt Cabana & 10) vs Shawn Dean, Cesar Bononi & Fuego Del Sol)
- The Butcher & The Blade vs. Jersey Muscle
- Chaos Project vs. Private Party
- Darby Allin vs. BSHP King
- Dave Dutra vs. Ricky Starks
- Sammy Guevara vs. Lee Johnson
- Leyla Hirsch & Elayna Black vs. Red Velvet & Brandi Rhodes
- Jurassic Express vs. Danny Limelight & KC Navarro
- Frankie Kazarian vs. RYZIN
- Sean Maluta & Alex Chamberlain vs. Max Caster & Anthony Bowens
- Le’d Tapa vs. KiLynn King
- The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) vs. Baron Black & Nick Comoroto
