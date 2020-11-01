ProWrestling.com

11/3 AEW DARK Lineup Announced: Dark Order, Former TNA Knockout Debuts, Leyla Hirsch Returns & More

By onAEW

All Elite Wrestling has announced another 15-match lineup for the November 3 edition of AEW DARK, streaming on the company’s YouTube channel beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

  • Alan Angels vs VSK

  • The Dark Order (John Silver & Colt Cabana & 10) vs Shawn Dean, Cesar Bononi & Fuego Del Sol)

  • The Butcher & The Blade vs. Jersey Muscle

  • Chaos Project vs. Private Party

  • Darby Allin vs. BSHP King

  • Dave Dutra vs. Ricky Starks

  • Sammy Guevara vs. Lee Johnson

  • Leyla Hirsch & Elayna Black vs. Red Velvet & Brandi Rhodes

  • Jurassic Express vs. Danny Limelight & KC Navarro

  • Frankie Kazarian vs. RYZIN

  • Sean Maluta & Alex Chamberlain vs. Max Caster & Anthony Bowens

  • Le’d Tapa vs. KiLynn King

  • The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) vs. Baron Black & Nick Comoroto