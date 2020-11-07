11/6 AEW DARK Results & Video: Chuck Taylor vs Lee Johnson, Daniels vs Matt Sydal, Griff Garrison Impresses

All Elite Wrestling held a special Friday night edition of AEW DARK this week, just one night before the promotion’s second annual Full Gear pay-per-view. Check out the video above. Quick results are below.

AEW DARK Results

November 6, 2020

— Commentary: Taz, Excalibur & Anthony Ogogo

1. Big Swole def. Tesha Price with a double underhook bomb into a modified Texas Cloverleaf, kneeling on her opponent’s neck to apply extra pressure.

2. Matt Sydal def. Christopher Daniels. Daniels was distracted by TH2 while he was setting up for the Best Moonsault Ever. After a bit of back and forth, Sydal pinned him off a hurricanrana while TH2 mocked the “Fallen Angel”.

3. Brandon Cutler def. Michael Nakazawa. Cutler won with a Lungblower because Nakazawa had oiled up the ropes during his entrance and couldn’t get a grip on them to save himself.

4. Griff Garrison def. Ariel Dominguez. Big size difference here. Garrison played Goliath and won with an impressive Torture Rack spin-out powerbomb after drilling Dominguez with a nasty elbow strike.

— Lance Archer & Jake Roberts came out after Griff’s match and the “Murderhawk Monster” kicked his lights out. In the words of Obi-Wan Kenobi, “there’s always a bigger fish.” Jake cut a promo about how he never got title shots during his in-ring career because people feared him. Archer called out Eddie Kingston & Jon Moxley for worrying about Eddie’s mom more than the predator that’s been silently watching them. He said a raging bull or a freight train with a hundred cars might have a chance of stopping him, but they don’t.

5. The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Greyson) def. Sean Maluta & Ryzin. Uno hit an assisted pop-up powerbomb and a twisting Flatliner.

6. Ricky Starks def. Trevor Read. Starks made quick work out of him with a wicked spear after running the ropes several times to build up momentum.

7. Chuck Taylor def. Lee Johsnon with the Awful Waffle. Johnson is definitely on the rise after signing with the Nightmare Family. He pushed Chuck to the point of frustration. Best Friends and Orange Cassidy all hugged Johnson and put him over big to end the show.