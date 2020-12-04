Winter is here, and the snow and freezing cold has brought with it a large uptick in the numbers for All Elite Wrestling on TNT.

The highly anticipated and heavily pushed “Winter is Coming” edition of AEW Dynamite averaged an audience of 913,000 viewers on Wednesday night, a 28.6% increase week over week.

More important than that, AEW drew a 0.42 rating in the all-important 18-49 target demographic, a 61.5% increase and the best rating in that demo since October 2019.

Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega headlined the show in a battle for the AEW World Championship, in what was hyped repeatedly as the biggest and most important match in Dynamite history.

The shocking debut of “The Icon” Sting was also likely a big factor in the final numbers, however, at this time we don’t have a more detailed segment-by-segment breakdown to determine how many people flipped over or tuned in when the news broke.

It was also an important night for WWE NXT with their go-home show heading into NXT Takeover: WarGames. The episode was watched by an average of 658,000 viewers, down 7.6% from the week before. The show drew a 0.16 rating in adults 18-49, down from a 0.2.