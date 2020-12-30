12/28 Monday Night Raw Draws Best Viewership Of The Month Despite NFL Simulcast

WWE Monday Night Raw rebounded slightly on December 28 with the best overall viewership in December, despite heavy competition from the NFL. Monday Night Football was simulcast on both cable and network television this week through ABC and ESPN, drawing a combined 14.4 million viewers.

Not only was Raw up overall this week, from 1.69 million viewers to 1.77 million, but each hour drew the best number individually since the night after Survivor Series.

Hour one featured Keith Lee vs. Sheamus in a #1 contender’s match, The Miz in action and a Shayna Baszler match, seen by 1.89 million people.

Hour two dropped to 1.78 million with Alexa’s Playground, AJ Styles vs. Elias and the rematch between Mustafa Ali and Ricochet.

Finally, hour three wrapped with Alexa Bliss possibly being set on fire by Randy Orton and Nia Jax vs. Charlotte Flair that drew 1.64 million viewers.

Monday Night Raw took spots three, four and six on cable television for the evening, averaging a 0.52 rating in the target 18-49 demographic. The NFL did a 2.11 rating in the same demo on ESPN, and dominated the networks on ABC as well.