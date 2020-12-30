WWE
12/28 Monday Night Raw Draws Best Viewership Of The Month Despite NFL Simulcast
WWE Monday Night Raw rebounded slightly on December 28 with the best overall viewership in December, despite heavy competition from the NFL. Monday Night Football was simulcast on both cable and network television this week through ABC and ESPN, drawing a combined 14.4 million viewers.
Not only was Raw up overall this week, from 1.69 million viewers to 1.77 million, but each hour drew the best number individually since the night after Survivor Series.
Hour one featured Keith Lee vs. Sheamus in a #1 contender’s match, The Miz in action and a Shayna Baszler match, seen by 1.89 million people.
Hour two dropped to 1.78 million with Alexa’s Playground, AJ Styles vs. Elias and the rematch between Mustafa Ali and Ricochet.
Finally, hour three wrapped with Alexa Bliss possibly being set on fire by Randy Orton and Nia Jax vs. Charlotte Flair that drew 1.64 million viewers.
Monday Night Raw took spots three, four and six on cable television for the evening, averaging a 0.52 rating in the target 18-49 demographic. The NFL did a 2.11 rating in the same demo on ESPN, and dominated the networks on ABC as well.
New Matches Announced For Tonight’s WWE NXT Year-End Finale, Full Preview
WWE will be rolling out year-end awards for the black-and-yellow brand this evening on the USA Network, but that won’t stop the stars of WWE NXT from tearing down the house one last time before we finally close the book on 2020.
In addition to several major awards being handed out throughout tonight’s broadcast, WWE has announced new matches and segments, including the in-ring return of a total badass and the final NXT North American title defense of the year.
BRONSON REED AND ISAIAH “SWERVE” SCOTT were both two of the year’s hottest rising stars, so it’s fitting that they will collide one-on-one in tonight’s WWE NXT show opener.
JOHNNY GARGANO DEFENDS THE NXT NORTH AMERICAN TITLE against Leon Ruff one last time, in an attempt to break his frustrating championship curse. Will 2020 be the year of House Gargano, or will Ruff pull off the impossible a second time?
THE DRAMA BETWEEN TEAM MCAFEE AND THE UNDISPUTED ERA CONTINUES in singles action, as the “Bruiserweight” Pete Dunne battles Roderick Strong in a bout that could upset a lot of writers who have already penned their Best Of 2020 lists.
MERCEDES MARTINEZ RETURNS TO ACTION after making a surprise comeback last Wednesday night, attacking NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai. Martinez was brought up to the main roster briefly as a member of RETRIBUTION, but found her way out of the role and back to the black-and-yellow brand. Probably a good decision on her part.
Finally, TYLER BREEZE AND FANDANGO BATTLE THE GRIZZLED YOUNG VETERANS in the brand’s final tag team showcase of the year. It’s a fight between two sets of former champions, so this could go a long way in determining Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan’s next challengers.
As noted, we’ll see who wins the coveted NXT Year-End Awards as voted on by the fans. We’ll also get a look back at the rivalry between Raquel Gonzalez and Rhea Ripley ahead of their highly anticipated collision next week at NXT New Year’s Evil.
Join us for live coverage tonight at 8:00 PM ET.
WWE Reportedly Filmed Brodie Lee Tributes Prior To Raw This Week
As previously reported, WWE received some flack this week for their handling of the tragic and unexpected death of Brodie Lee. The company ran a simple graphic at the start of Monday Night Raw, leading to IMPACT Wrestling star Brian Myers speaking up about the lack of video package or traditional 10-bell salute.
However, per a new report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, WWE actually did film content with talent paying tribute to the former Intercontinental Champion before Raw, according to “numerous WWE talents and sources” who reached out. It is still unknown how/when the filmed content will be used.
Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT has been transformed into a full-fledged tribute to Brodie Lee, with special matches largely featuring the Dark Order and Brodie’s friends and favorite wrestlers.
WWE News: Sasha Banks Transforms Into Ruby Riott, New Year’s Resolutions, Royal Rumble Comic Book Themed?
— WWE Superstars offer their Near Year’s Resolutions:
— Smackdown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks posted a series of photos on Instagram showing off a really cool transformation into fellow WWE Superstar Ruby Riott. It looks like she’ll be starting a makeup and transformation channel in 2021.
— Below is the official WWE Top 10 moments video from this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. Keith Lee pinning Sheamus to become #1 contender to the WWE Championship topped the list, only a mild surprise given the cliffhanger ending where RandY Orton either did, or did not set a woman on fire in the middle of the ring.
— Tony Nese joked on Twitter: “Thinking about changing my gimmick. Think I might start counting my abs from the bottom up instead of starting at the top. Not sure I can handle the pressures of change this late in my career though.”
— It looks like the 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view is comic book themed. New graphics promoting Bobby Lashley, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the respective men’s and women’s matches have cartoony-looking backgrounds like panels out of a comic book.
Free Matches
— Bret “The Hitman” Hart and “Big Daddy Cool” Diesel battle over the WWF World Heavyweight Championship locked inside the classic blue steel cage at WWF In Your House 6.
— The “Big Dog” Roman Reigns and the “Kingslayer” Seth Rollins (or, you know, pick one of his dozen nicknames) face off in a battle of former SHIELD members on the December 29, 2014 edition of Monday Night Raw.
— John Cena defends the classic “big gold” World Heavyweight Championships against John Bradshaw Layfield at WWE Royal Rumble 2009. This was from the second, later rivalry between the two, when the “Heart Break Kid” Shawn Michaels was being employed by JBL for some reason. We try not to think about it TBH.
