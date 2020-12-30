AEW
12/30 AEW Dynamite Preview: Celebrating The Life & Legacy Of Mr. Brodie Lee
Tonight is going to be emotional. All Elite Wrestling has pushed their original plans for the final AEW Dynamite of 2020 back one week in order to properly pay tribute to the life and legacy of the “Exalted One”, Mr. Brodie Lee.
The former TNT Champion tragically and unexpectedly passed away last weekend, prompting an outpouring of support from friends, colleagues and fans the likes of which the professional wrestling world has rarely seen.
While this will not be your traditional AEW match card, tonight’s show features five matches specifically designed to celebrate Brodie. Each match will feature at least one member of The Dark Order, and the “Demo God” Chris Jericho will return to commentary.
Here’s the announced match card:
— Six-Man Tag: The Young Bucks & Colt Cabana vs. Matt Hardy & Private Party
— Six-Man Tag: Cody Rhodes, Orange Cassidy & “10” vs. Team Taz (Brian Cage, Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs)
— Anna Jay & Tay Conti vs. Penelope Ford & Dr. Britt Baker
— Six-Man Tag: Eddie Kingston, The Butcher & The Blade vs. Lance Archer, Evil Uno & Stu Grayson
— Six-Man Tag: The Inner Circle (MJF, Santana & Ortiz) vs. Hangman Page, John Silver & Alex Reynolds
Join us for live coverage of AEW Dynamite on TNT tonight at 8:00 PM ET.
AEW
Amanda Huber Shuts Down Ugly, Unnecessary Controversy Surrounding Her Late Husband’s Death
Amanda Huber, the widow of the late Jon Huber, better known as Brodie Lee, took to Instagram on Tuesday to respond to an unnecessary controversy that sprang up around her husband’s tragic death.
Huber died this past weekend after receiving treatment at the Mayo Clinic for unspecified, non-COVID related lung issues. The outpouring of support for Brodie has been overwhelmingly positive, on a scale rarely seen in the professional wrestling world.
Unfortunately, a controversial column – one that has since been deleted – created an ugly scene on social media as the piece’s author called for more transparency and criticized the lack of specific information available. The author in question has since been fired.
Below is the full statement issued by Amanda Huber on her Instagram account, later tweeted by Cash Wheeler of FTR:
“Imagine being 17 and spending a night chatting with a mutual friend. Then realizing that they were ‘the one’.
“You spend 7 years in an on again/ off again relationship only to break up. Then you give it one last shot. One last try. You start therapy and really push each other to become better people.
“You date some more. Navigate some crazy life curveballs. You find out you’re having a baby boy the day he is downsized. Then an injury in the sport they love. But you fight thru that. You get married and have the most beautiful little boy. That day you find out they got their dream job. The job they never in a million years thought they’d get.
“You give up everything to watch them chase that dream. It pays off and that world becomes everything. It gives you both everything you’ve ever dreamed of. You go on to build your dream life with another perfect little boy, 2 crazy dogs, and 5 cats. They get an opportunity to really bet on themselves and you watch them shine like never before.
“Life is SO good.
“Then suddenly one day that person gets sick. Each day they get sicker and sicker. You know how much they value their privacy so you ask those helping you to keep it quiet out of respect for them. You watch helplessly as they get worst & worst. Covid test, after covid test, after covid test, come back negative. You almost pray for a positive one because it would be some kind of answer. You never get one.
“Suddenly they are gone.
“You have to try to figure out how to imagine your future now.
“Then you read a ‘journalist’ demanding ‘transparency’ and insinuates you’re hiding something. That it’s some type of cover up. Something more so sinister. That you aren’t serving his memory best by not offering up information you’re still trying to process. As if his death was a public health hazard. It wasn’t. It was a tragedy.
“There’s no cover up. There’s no conspiracy. There was just a series of unfortunate events that ended in your world being crushed.
“What kind of position does that put you in? When you’re trying grieve and people practically expect you to post medical records because since they were a public figure, they are entitled to all the knowledge of what happened.
“It wasn’t covid. There’s no shame in dying from Covid but it’s not what it was.
“You have no answers and you’re just left there.
“Can you just fuckin imagine that?”
AEW
AEW DARK Results & Video: Team Taz, Rey Fenix, Dark Order & More In Action, The Waiting Room Returns
Featured above is this week’s all new episode of AEW DARK. Matches were taped last week prior to AEW Dynamite. We’ll get this page updated with updated results as they happen (bell time is 7:00 PM ET) but so far the following matches have been announced:
- Aaron Solow vs. Sammy Guevara
- Lindsay Snow vs. Penelope Ford
- SCU vs. TH2
- Santana & Ortiz vs. Terrence & Terrell Hughes
- Danny Limelight vs. Matt Sydal
- Leva Bates vs. Madi Wrenkowski
- Anna Jay vs. Jazmin Allure
- Fuego del Sol vs. Griff Garrison
- Rey Fenix vs. Vary Morales
- John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. Shawn Dean & Tyson Maddux
- Tay Conti vs. Vertvixen
- Chaos Project vs. Ariel Levy & El Cuervo de Puerto Rico
- Ryzin & Nick Comoroto & James Tapia vs. Team Taz
- Royal Money & Baron Black & Mike Verna vs. Gunn Club
- The Waiting Room feat. Matt Sydal
AEW
AEW Games “2.Show” Presentation Pushed Back
With the All Elite Wrestling roster and the whole wrestling industry still reeling from the unexpected death of Jon Huber, aka Brodie Lee, the decision has been made to push back the next AEW Games showcase.
In November, it was announced that the new AEW Games group is working on three unique projects. A full-fledged next generation console release is in development with wrestling video game veterans YUKE’s at the helm, while two mobile games, AEW Casino: Double or Nothing and AEW Elite GM, are also on the way.
The team’s next presentation, “2.Show”, will instead air on Wednesday, January 6 immediately after AEW Dynamite, hosted by AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.
12/30 AEW Dynamite Preview: Celebrating The Life & Legacy Of Mr. Brodie Lee
Amanda Huber Shuts Down Ugly, Unnecessary Controversy Surrounding Her Late Husband’s Death
Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers To Appear Together On IMPACT Wrestling Next Week
Knockouts Title Match Announced For IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill PPV, Updated Card
IMPACT Wrestling Pays Their Respects To Brodie Lee
WWE TLC Results (12/21): Reigns Battles KO, Miz Cashes In & A Firefly Inferno Match!
WWE Raw Results (12/21): Holiday Street Fight, New Champions In Action, Hardy Bros Team Up & More
We Ranked: Six Things WWE TLC Did Very Right
WWE Raw Results (12/28): It’s Monday, You Know What That Means…#1 Contender’s Match, Rumble Build!
Shawn Spears Removed From AEW Roster Page
WATCH: Being The Elite Ep. 236 – A Hilarious & Heartwarming Tribute To Brodie Lee
WATCH: Drew McIntyre Answers Rapid Fire Questions From ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin
WATCH: Kevin Owens, Ric Flair, Carmella & More On WWE’s The Bump This Week
WATCH: Tony Khan Ran Another ‘Paid Ad’ On IMPACT TV & Schiavone Did Not Hold Back
AEW DARK Results & Video (12/15): Hikaru Shida vs Dani Jordyn, Chaos Project vs Best Friends
Trending
-
WWE2 days ago
WWE Raw Results (12/28): It’s Monday, You Know What That Means…#1 Contender’s Match, Rumble Build!
-
AEW2 days ago
AEW Stars Reportedly Kept Brodie Lee’s Illness Private Out Of Respect For His Family
-
WWE2 days ago
Jim Ross Discusses Why WWE’s Ratings Are Down
-
WWE23 hours ago
Erick Rowan Reveals The Final Pitch He Made During His WWE Run
-
WWE17 hours ago
Brian Myers Critical Of WWE Tribute To Brodie Lee On Monday Night Raw (UPDATE)
-
WWE1 day ago
The Miz Regains WWE Money In The Bank Contract
-
WWE2 days ago
Randy Orton Shares His Respect For Brodie Lee: “I Was Always Very Proud Of Him”
-
WWE14 hours ago
WWE News: Sasha Banks Transforms Into Ruby Riott, New Year’s Resolutions, Royal Rumble Comic Book Themed?