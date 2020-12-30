12/30 WWE NXT Preview: North American Title Defense, Year-End Awards, Big In-Ring Return & More Set For 2020 Finale

WWE will be rolling out year-end awards for the black-and-yellow brand this evening on the USA Network, but that won’t stop the stars of WWE NXT from tearing down the house one last time before we finally close the book on 2020.

In addition to several major awards being handed out throughout tonight’s broadcast, WWE has announced new matches and segments, including the in-ring return of a total badass and the final NXT North American title defense of the year.

BRONSON REED AND ISAIAH “SWERVE” SCOTT were both two of the year’s hottest rising stars, so it’s fitting that they will collide one-on-one in tonight’s WWE NXT show opener.

JOHNNY GARGANO DEFENDS THE NXT NORTH AMERICAN TITLE against Leon Ruff one last time, in an attempt to break his frustrating championship curse. Will 2020 be the year of House Gargano, or will Ruff pull off the impossible a second time?

THE DRAMA BETWEEN TEAM MCAFEE AND THE UNDISPUTED ERA CONTINUES in singles action, as the “Bruiserweight” Pete Dunne battles Roderick Strong in a bout that could upset a lot of writers who have already penned their Best Of 2020 lists.

MERCEDES MARTINEZ RETURNS TO ACTION after making a surprise comeback last Wednesday night, attacking NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai. Martinez was brought up to the main roster briefly as a member of RETRIBUTION, but found her way out of the role and back to the black-and-yellow brand. Probably a good decision on her part.

Finally, TYLER BREEZE AND FANDANGO BATTLE THE GRIZZLED YOUNG VETERANS in the brand’s final tag team showcase of the year. It’s a fight between two sets of former champions, so this could go a long way in determining Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan’s next challengers.

As noted, we’ll see who wins the coveted NXT Year-End Awards as voted on by the fans. We’ll also get a look back at the rivalry between Raquel Gonzalez and Rhea Ripley ahead of their highly anticipated collision next week at NXT New Year’s Evil.

Join us for live coverage tonight at 8:00 PM ET.