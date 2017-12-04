12/4 PW Daily News Update: Cena/Ford Lawsuit, Ronda Rousey at WWE PC, Matt Hardy Full “Woken”

Welcome to the PW Daily News Update, our brand new feature coming to you every weekday morning, Monday through Friday. Kick back, grab a cup of coffee and get ready for the work day while we bring you all the latest headlines, updates and more!

WWE News

– Three more title matches have been added to the Smackdown exclusive WWE Night of Champions pay-per-view. (more)



– Matt Hardy is in full “WOKEN” mode after last week’s breakdown, and has threatened to “DELETE” a star on this week’s WWE Raw. (more) He then appeared at a WWE Live event in full “WOKEN” character. (more)

– We have an update on WWE releasing beloved theme song composer Jim Johnston. (more) We also have some new backstage news on the incident. (more)

– We have an update on the situation between John Cena and Ford Motor Company, and the lawsuit between the two parties. (more)

– First look at Charlotte Flair in the upcoming “Psych” movie. (more)

– WWE Raw Tag Team Champion Sheamus revealed he’s working through a pretty serious medial issue. (more) Another Raw star is also out with injury and will require surgery. (more)

– Ronda Rousey has been training at the WWE Performance Center (more)

– Our condolences to NXT Superstar Kyle O’Reilly, current NXT tag team champion, who lost his mother to cancer recently. Our thoughts and prayers go out to him, his friends and family at this time. (more)

– Luke Harper was removed from a WWE Live tour this weekend. (more)

Misc. Wrestling News

– Jimmy Jacobs opened up about his addiction to opiates, and revealed that he entered rehab prior to being released from WWE earlier this year. (more)

– Updated match card for ROH Final Battle, their annual December supershow. (more)

– Complete House of Hardcore: Blizzard Brawl 2017 results (more)

– Some good drama between Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega and Testuya Naito this weekend, heading into Wrestle Kingdom 12. (more)

– GUEST EDITORIAL: Don Davies wrote a piece about New Japan Pro Wrestling’s incoming expansion into the western market. (more)

