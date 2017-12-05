12/5 PW Daily News Update: Raw Fallout, Impact Contract Issues, Enzo/Nia Jax, Bullet Club on “Arrow” & More

ATTENTION: To encourage activity in our brand new comments section, we are giving away a signed copy of Ric Flair & Charlotte Flair's autobiography "Second Nature". Every comment equals an entry into the contest, ending at 11:59PM on Wednesday, December 6th. Scroll down and join the discussion! Click here for more info.

It was a big night for champions on WWE Raw this Monday, with all three members of The Shield involved in some kind of title match. The list of people gunning for Roman Reigns’ Intercontinental Championship is only growing, tensions between Kurt Angle and his “son” Jason Jordan escalated, and The Bar put the Raw Tag Team Championships on the line against Rollins and Ambrose in a main event that had to be restarted! We also had more from Paige and her group Absolution, Asuka in action, and a potentially interesting romantic angle involving Nia Jax and…Enzo? Click here for full 12/4 WWE Raw results.

We have Smackdown tonight at 8PM EST featuring United States Champion Baron Corbin vs. Bobby Roode, and Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Tamina Snuka. We’ll also get more from Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens and their battle against authority, The New Day in action against The Rusev Day, and more than likely another show of strength by Ruby Riott and her Riott Squad. Click here for full 12/5 WWE Smackdown preview.

WWE News

– There was a bunch of drama involving Kevin Owens on social media. Accounts were hacked, then deleted entirely, rumors of infidelity emerged, and Owens himself was forced to comment angrily. (more)

– Matt Hardy is now in full “Woken” mode and has sentenced Bray Wyatt for “DELETION” (more)

– 205 Live will be running their own house shows in 2018 (more)

– What happened after Raw went off the air? (more)

– Why are TJ Perkins and Gran Metalik off television? (more)

– Braun Strowman has been announced for a big singles match on Raw next week (more)

– Shawn Michaels provided an update on the filming of the latest “Marine” film (more)

– Update on Chris Jericho’s status for WrestleMania 34 (more)

– Details & ticket info on WWE Fastlane in 2018 (more)

– Jeff Hardy had another upcoming concert date announced (more)

Misc. Wrestling News

– Details on William Regal coming to WWN & Evolve tryouts (more)

– Update on Impact Wrestling star who wants out of their contract & why it’s not happening (more)

– Austin Aries made a splash by crashing Defiant Wrestling’s debut show in the UK and gunning for Marty Scurll’s world title. (more) We also have full results from that show here. (more)

– “Arrow” star Stephen Amell announced at a Fan Fest that he wants to bring the entire Bullet Club to the show as a faction of villains. (more)

– Impact Wrestling has a new senior management team, including a big name from NJPW. (more)