12/8 IMPACT Wrestling Preview: Kenny Omega Speaks, Knockouts Tag Team Tournament Continues!
We are just hours away from perhaps the most anticipated episode of IMPACT Wrestling all year long.
After last week’s shocking conclusion to AEW Dynamite saw Kenny Omega and IMPACT Executive Vice President Don Callis pull a heist job on the world championship, “The Cleaner” will speak for the very first time on IMPACT Wrestling television.
What will Omega have to say for himself after walking out of Jacksonville past a sea of understandably shocked and upset colleagues? Will we find out who actually attacked the former champion, Jon Moxley, backstage in the buildup to “Winter Is Coming”?
The Knockouts Tag Team Championship tournament continues tonight with the final first round match. Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee face off against Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary, with the winners moving on to the semifinals to battle Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz.
Also announced for tonight’s show is the leader of the “Finesse Division” Chris Bey teaming up with self-proclaimed TNA World Heavyweight Championship Moose to take on IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann and Willie Mack! Plus, Josh Alexander of The North faces Chris Sabin of the Motor City Machine Guns.
IMPACT Wrestling airs every Tuesday night on AXS TV, but for those without access to the network, the show is also simulcast on Twitch for free. Join us for live coverage tonight at 8:00 PM ET.
Knockouts Tag Team Match Announced For Impact Wrestling Final Resolution
Impact Wrestling is looking to end 2020 on a high note with Final Resolution.
The next Impact Plus special event on Saturday, December 12, will now feature Knockouts tag team action as Havok and Nevaeh will take on The Sea Stars. This bout won’t be part of the ongoing Knockouts Tag Team Championship tournament, however, as Ashley Vox and Delmi Exo were already eliminated by Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz. As of this writing, Havok and Nevaeh remain and will face Jordynne Grace and Jazz in the semifinals.
Final Resolution will also see Ethan Page go one-on-one with Impact Tag Team Champion Karl Anderson, while Chris Bey will challenge Rich Swann for the Impact World Championship in the main event.
The rest of the Final Resolution card should be fleshed out on Tuesday’s new episode of Impact where AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will make an appearance.
Impact Wrestling Final Resolution
December 12, 2020
Impact World Championship
Rich Swann (c) vs. Chris Bey
Karl Anderson vs. Ethan Page
The Sea Stars vs. Havok & Nevaeh
AEW
IMPACT Wrestling Officially Announces Kenny Omega For This Week’s Show
IMPACT Wrestling has officially confirmed that Kenny Omega will be making an appearance on their show next week.
Omega defeated Jon Moxley under questionable circumstances to become the new AEW World Champion this past Wednesday night on a special “Winter is Coming” edition of AEW Dynamite, thanks in large part to outside interference from IMPACT EVP Don Callis.
After Omega delivered a series of four brutal V-Triggers, a One-Winged Angel and used the microphone brought to the ring by Callis to attack and bloody Moxley, the two quickly scooped up the coveted title belt and ran through the backstage area, past a livid Tony Khan and the rest of the All Elite Wrestling locker room.
The official IMPACT Twitter account posted: “Breaking: We can officially confirm that new AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will appear on IMPACT this Tuesday at 8/7c on AXS TV!”
IMPACT has already taped all of their television through the end of the year and up to their Hard To Kill pay-per-view on January 16, 2021. While it is possible that Omega secretly worked the tapings – the promotion tapes on a closed set and spoilers have not leaked for the show in quite some time – it’s more likely he will appear in an off-site promo with Callis.
BREAKING: We can officially confirm that new @AEW World Champion @KennyOmegamanX will appear on IMPACT THIS TUESDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/KOhatMvcJo
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 5, 2020
Impact
Viewership, Ratings Data Revealed For 12/1 Impact Wrestling
It’s not often that viewership and ratings data are available for Impact Wrestling, but Tuesday’s episode cracked the Top 150, according to ShowbuzzDaily.com.
The December 1 episode, which aired with no knowledge of the developing Impact/AEW partnership, drew 166,000 viewers on AXS TV. Impact drew a 0.05 rating in the coveted 18-49 demographic.
In comparison, Brandon Thurston reported earlier this year that Impact averaged 150,000 weekly viewers in quarter three. The January 7 and September 22 episodes reportedly drew the highest numbers on AXS this year with 200,000 viewers. These numbers do not reflect views on Twitch or delayed viewings on Impact Plus.
This week’s Impact was headlined by Chris Bey vs. Willie Mack as the company continues the build to the next Impact Plus special event, Final Resolution, on December 12. Final Resolution will see Bey challenge Impact World Champion Rich Swann, while Ethan Page will go one-on-one with Karl Anderson.
Next week’s Impact will likely see a boost in numbers following the advertised appearance of new AEW World Champion Kenny Omega alongside Impact EVP Don Callis.
