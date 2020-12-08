12/8 IMPACT Wrestling Preview: Kenny Omega Speaks, Knockouts Tag Team Tournament Continues!

We are just hours away from perhaps the most anticipated episode of IMPACT Wrestling all year long.

After last week’s shocking conclusion to AEW Dynamite saw Kenny Omega and IMPACT Executive Vice President Don Callis pull a heist job on the world championship, “The Cleaner” will speak for the very first time on IMPACT Wrestling television.

What will Omega have to say for himself after walking out of Jacksonville past a sea of understandably shocked and upset colleagues? Will we find out who actually attacked the former champion, Jon Moxley, backstage in the buildup to “Winter Is Coming”?

The Knockouts Tag Team Championship tournament continues tonight with the final first round match. Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee face off against Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary, with the winners moving on to the semifinals to battle Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz.

Also announced for tonight’s show is the leader of the “Finesse Division” Chris Bey teaming up with self-proclaimed TNA World Heavyweight Championship Moose to take on IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann and Willie Mack! Plus, Josh Alexander of The North faces Chris Sabin of the Motor City Machine Guns.

IMPACT Wrestling airs every Tuesday night on AXS TV, but for those without access to the network, the show is also simulcast on Twitch for free. Join us for live coverage tonight at 8:00 PM ET.