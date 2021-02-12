Connect with us

AEW

12 Matches Announced For AEW DARK: Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, Bear Country, Tay Conti & More In Action

Published

3 hours ago

on

AEW DARK

All Elite Wrestling has announced 12 matches for the February 16 edition of AEW DARK.

  • Jon Cruz vs. Jon Moxley
  • Vertvixen vs. Tay Conti
  • Aaron Solow vs. Eddie Kingston
  • Ryzin vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
  • Renee Michelle vs. Shanna
  • KC Navarro vs. Ricky Starks
  • Eric James & VSK vs. Alex Reynolds & John Silver
  • Fuego del Sol vs. Nick Comoroto
  • Brandon Cutler vs. Misterioso
  • Bear Country vs. Chaos Project
  • The Butcher & The Blade vs. Jake St. Patrick & Sage Scott
  • Baron Black & John Skyler vs. Jurassic Express

AEW DARK airs every Tuesday at 7/6c on YouTube.


Related Topics:

AEW

Riho’s First AEW Match In 11 Months Announced For Dynamite, FTR Returning From Suspension

Published

4 hours ago

on

Feb 12, 2021

By

The COVID-19 pandemic has kept Riho away from All Elite Wrestling for the past 11 months, but the former champion returns to the ring next Wednesday night on Dynamite!

Riho will battle the reigning NWA World Women’s Champion Serena Deeb in a first round match in the ongoing AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament. The winner will advance to the second round to challenge Thunder Rosa.


FTR also returns to action this coming week on AEW Dynamite. The tag team was suspended for their actions after their recent attack on Jurassic Express, but will take on Matt and Mike Sydal in their return match.

Updated Lineup:

  • AEW World Tag Team Title Match: The Young Bucks (c) vs. Santana & Ortiz
  • Eliminator: Riho vs. Serena Deeb
  • Hangman Page & Private Party & Matt Hardy vs. TH2 & Chaos Project
  • FTR vs. Mike & Matt Sydal

Continue Reading

AEW

Update On AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Japan Bracket Matches

Published

4 hours ago

on

Feb 12, 2021

By

In regards to the AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator, because many of you have asked, all four matches from the first round of the Japan bracket will take place this coming Monday. The matches will air exclusively on the AEW YouTube channel starting at 7:00 PM ET.

The first round features:


  • Yuka Sakazaki vs. Mei Suruga
  • Veny vs. Emi Sakura
  • Maki Itoh vs. Ryo Mizunami
  • Aja Kong vs. Rin Kadokura

Thunder Rosa defeated a game Leyla Hirsch this past Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite to advance to the second round on the U.S. side. Riho returns to the show for the first time in 11 months next week to face NWA Women’s World Champion Serena Deeb in another first round match.

Continue Reading

AEW

AEW Reveals That Cody Rhodes Has Suffered A Slight Tear Of His Left Rotator Cuff

Published

1 day ago

on

Feb 11, 2021

By

Cody Rhodes

It appears that Cody Rhodes has suffered a slight injury on AEW Dynamite this week, with the full severity not being known.

Cody was in tag team action this week as he and Lee Johnson took on Peter Avalon and Cezar Bononi. The match led to Johnson’s first victory with the company, and it was also revealed that he has now officially signed with AEW.


However, it wasn’t all good news for The Nightmare Family. AEW posted their weekly ‘Coach’s Corner’ segment on social media with Arn Anderson, and he revealed Cody ‘dinged’ his shoulder during the match. It was revealed he has suffered a slight tear of his left rotator cuff, and his current in-ring status is to be decided.

Continue Reading

Trending