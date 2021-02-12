12 Matches Announced For AEW DARK: Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, Bear Country, Tay Conti & More In Action

The COVID-19 pandemic has kept Riho away from All Elite Wrestling for the past 11 months, but the former champion returns to the ring next Wednesday night on Dynamite!

Riho will battle the reigning NWA World Women’s Champion Serena Deeb in a first round match in the ongoing AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament. The winner will advance to the second round to challenge Thunder Rosa.

FTR also returns to action this coming week on AEW Dynamite. The tag team was suspended for their actions after their recent attack on Jurassic Express, but will take on Matt and Mike Sydal in their return match.

Updated Lineup: