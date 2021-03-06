12 Matches Announced For Tonight’s Special ‘Revolution’ Edition Of AEW DARK

Kenny Omega took to Twitter on Friday to explain the rules of his upcoming Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match against Jon Moxley, including a great hand-drawn graphic of stick figure Mox being blown up and set on fire.

Three sides of the ring ropes will be covered in barbed wire, and being sent crashing into the ropes will trigger an explosion each time. The ring itself will be surrounded by platforms covered in barbed wire that also trigger explosions.

There will be a 30-minute countdown clock on the screen throughout the match. The wrestlers (and referee) have 30 minutes to finish the match and vacate the ringside area as all the remaining explosives in and around the ring will detonate when the clock hits zero.

When a fan asked him why only three sides of the ring ropes will be covered in barbed wire, Omega clarified that “they” — presumably the company — are keeping one of the sides clear as a safety precaution, in the event of an emergency.

If you have never seen an Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match, I highly recommend watching the classic battle between Terry Funk and Atsushi Onita, who was featured in a video package promoting the match on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Those two put their bodies through hell. The last few minutes are a beautifully choreographed mess of anxiety.

