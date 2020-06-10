12 Women (And A Knockouts Division) Who Are KILLING IT During The Empty Arena Era

Showing 1 of 8

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on the entire wrestling world. Hundreds of wrestlers from every corner of the globe are out of work, and those still remaining active have largely been exposed by the obvious challenges of the “empty arena era”.

The cream has drastically risen to the top, and the gaps have become more glaring – particularly when it comes to who can, and cannot cut a promo. Some seem to be thriving in an awkward environment, while others are lost without the direction of a live audience of passionate wrestling fans.

One thing is for certain – women are THRIVING right now. So many incredible women in wrestling (not just the wrestlers) are getting opportunities like never before thanks to otherwise limited rosters. It’s like maybe they should have been given chances to succeed on a high, consistent level all along, or something…

Here’s some women who have been particular badass over the last 2-3 months.