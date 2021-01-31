13 Matches Announced For AEW DARK: Thunder Rosa In Action, Britt Baker Hosts ‘The Waiting Room’

Amanda Huber has recently revealed that AEW’s Celebration Of Life episode will be serving as the funeral for Jon Huber.

Amanda Huber spoke with the AEW Unrestricted podcast this week where she spoke openly about her husband and his passing. During the interview, she revealed there won’t be a traditional funeral for Jon due to COVID-19, as she doesn’t want to risk anybody’s health.

Instead, Amanda revealed that the incredible AEW Celebration Of Life episode was Jon’s funeral, as she mentioned the outpouring of love that she’s received from the wrestling community.

“After being in the hospital with him, and knowing he didn’t have COVID but knowing that ECMO was how they treat patients with COVID and seeing the devastation, I was like, we can’t do this. His AEW Celebration Of Life, that was his funeral. The outpouring of love from the wrestling community has been unreal, the amout of people from every corner of the wrestling world they’ve reached out to me and had their stories about Jon and all of that, it’s been kind of breathtaking to hear these stories and how he touched people. I would have loved to have done a funeral but I just can’t, I can’t risk anybody else’s health so the AEW show that was put on, that was his send off, that was his funeral, that was his way of sending goodbye to him.”

