AEW

13 Matches Announced For AEW DARK: Thunder Rosa In Action, Britt Baker Hosts ‘The Waiting Room’

Published

25 mins ago

on

AEW DARK

All Elite Wrestling has announced 13 matches for next week’s episode of AEW DARK.

Thunder Rosa will get a warm-up ahead of her highly anticipated collision with Dr. Britt Baker DMD at Beach Break, while the good doctor hosts another episode of The Waiting Room, with special guest Ricky Starks. Plus Rey Fenix, SCU, the “Bad Boy” Joey Janela and more in action.


Here’s the full lineup:

  • Tay Conti vs. Tesha Price
  • Thunder Rosa vs. Dani Jordyn
  • KC Navarro vs. Rey Fenix
  • Ivelisse & Diamante vs. Vertvixen & Jazmin Allure
  • Leyla Hirsch vs. Katalina Perez
  • The Gunn Club vs. John Skyler & Ray Jaz
  • Alex Gracia vs. Red Velvet
  • Fuego del Sol & Vary Morales vs. Santana & Ortiz
  • CHAOS Project vs. SCU
  • The Acclaimed vs. Ryzin & Danny Limelight
  • Dark Order’s 10 vs. Jake St. Patrick
  • Bear Country & Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela vs. Shawn Dean & Baron Black & Aaron Solow & Mike Verna
  • M’Badu & Hughes Brothers vs. Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall & Nick Comoroto
  • Plus, Dr. Britt Baker DMD hosts The Waiting Room with special guest, Ricky Starks!

AEW DARK airs every Tuesday night at 7:00 PM ET on YouTube.

Lumberjack Match Announced For Next Week’s AEW Beach Break, Updated Lineup

Published

2 days ago

on

Jan 28, 2021

By

All Elite Wrestling has announced that the “Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer will face Eddie Kingston in a Lumberjack Match next Wednesday night at AEW Beach Break.

Kingston defeated Archer this week on AEW Dynamite after outside interference from The Butcher & The Blade. With the referee distracted, The Bunny was able to sneak a pair of brass knuckles to the “Mad King” for a super-charged spinning back fist.


Updated Lineup:

— Six-Man Tag Team Match: Jon Moxley & PAC & Rey Fenix vs. Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers

— Lumberjack Match: Lance Archer vs. Eddie Kingston

— #1 Contender’s Tag Team Battle Royale

— Thunder Rosa vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD

— The Marriage of Kip Sabian & Penelope Ford

Amanda Huber Reveals AEW’s Celebration Of Life Was Brodie Lee’s Funeral

Published

2 days ago

on

Jan 28, 2021

By

Brodie Jr. TNT Championship

Amanda Huber has recently revealed that AEW’s Celebration Of Life episode will be serving as the funeral for Jon Huber.

Amanda Huber spoke with the AEW Unrestricted podcast this week where she spoke openly about her husband and his passing. During the interview, she revealed there won’t be a traditional funeral for Jon due to COVID-19, as she doesn’t want to risk anybody’s health.


Instead, Amanda revealed that the incredible AEW Celebration Of Life episode was Jon’s funeral, as she mentioned the outpouring of love that she’s received from the wrestling community.

“After being in the hospital with him, and knowing he didn’t have COVID but knowing that ECMO was how they treat patients with COVID and seeing the devastation, I was like, we can’t do this. His AEW Celebration Of Life, that was his funeral. The outpouring of love from the wrestling community has been unreal, the amout of people from every corner of the wrestling world they’ve reached out to me and had their stories about Jon and all of that, it’s been kind of breathtaking to hear these stories and how he touched people. I would have loved to have done a funeral but I just can’t, I can’t risk anybody else’s health so the AEW show that was put on, that was his send off, that was his funeral, that was his way of sending goodbye to him.”

If the above quote is used, please H/T ProWrestling.com for the transcription.

Tony Khan Apologizes To Fans For AEW Dynamite Streaming Problem

Published

2 days ago

on

Jan 28, 2021

By

There was a slight issue with the streaming of AEW Dynamite last night for some viewers, and Tony Khan took to social media to apologize.

There was a technical problem with the TNT app last night as well as YouTube TV and Huu which caused a problem for AEW Dynamite, meaning most fans watching via those platforms missed out on the Lance Archer vs. Eddie Kingston match.


Tony Khan apologized to anybody who missed the opening of the show, and put over the match between Archer and Kingston, revealing it would go on AEW’s YouTube in full after for people to enjoy.

True to his word, the full match is now available for people to view:

