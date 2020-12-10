14-Man Tag Team Match, Serena Deeb In Action & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan has announced another stacked card for next week’s AEW Dynamite.

For the first time ever, all seven members of The Inner Circle will team up to take on Top Flight, Brandon Cutler, Varsity Blondes, and Best Friends in a 14-man tag match.

Sorry, great night of #AEWDynamite but bad typo by me. You’re fighting too @RealJakeHager. 7-on-7, the whole Inner Circle v. Top Flight/Cutler/Varsity Blonds/Best Friends! So many exciting possibilities, but no 2 teams in AEW have more bad blood than Santana/Ortiz v. Best Friends — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 10, 2020

Three more tag team matches will go down when NWA Women’s Champion Serena Deeb teams with Big Swole to face Diamante and Ivelisse. Plus, The Acclaimed will face SCU, and Matt Hardy teams with Private Party against Hangman Adam Page, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds.

Rounding out the announced card is Cody Rhodes vs. Angelico in singles competition.

We’ll have complete Dynamite coverage next week right here at ProWrestling.com.