14 Matches & New ‘Waiting Room’ Segment Announced For Final AEW DARK Of 2020

Shawn Spears is no longer listed on the official AEW website’s roster page.

In a segment on this week’s AEW Dynamite, Spears expressed frustration over his position on the roster before storming out of the interview, claiming that he’ll come back to work “if he feels like it”. You can watch the entire segment above.

“I bet on myself. I left New York, and the grass isn’t always greener. You can change the three letters, but you can’t change the glass ceiling. I am more talented than 95% of this roster and any other roster on this planet today. I look better, I work better and I damn sure talk better, so I don’t know why everybody is trying to work me into this thought that I’m not.” “If you can’t find five minutes a week for a guy that’s got 19 years under his belt and checks every single box across the board on what it requires to be a television star, then yeah, there’s a problem. Despite walking into AEW hot as hell, by the way, only to find myself digging out of a hole for 18 months that Tony Khan and his favorite EVP Cody pushed me into.”

As of this week, Spears was not ranked in the AEW top five singles stars. He started 2020 on a serious losing streak in a failed attempt to find a tag team partner, and lost to Cody in the first round of the TNT Title tournament.

However, after losing once again to Dustin Rhodes at this year’s Double or Nothing, Spears rebounded bigtime with 13 consecutive singles victories on both DARK and Dynamite. While he came up short in a pair of battle royales, he has not been defeated one-on-one since May.