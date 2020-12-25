Connect with us

AEW

14 Matches & New ‘Waiting Room’ Segment Announced For Final AEW DARK Of 2020

Published

4 hours ago

on

AEW DARK

All Elite Wrestling has announced the full lineup for next Tuesday night’s episode of AEW DARK. The final episode of 2020 will feature 14 matches (although a tweet sent out by the company says 13, while listing 14) as well as a new segment of “The Waiting Room” with Dr. Britt Baker DMD.

Here’s the full lineup:


  • Aaron Solow vs. Sammy Guevara
  • Lindsay Snow vs. Penelope Ford
  • SCU vs. TH2
  • Santana & Ortiz vs. Terrence & Terrell Hughes
  • Danny Limelight vs. Matt Sydal
  • Leva Bates vs. Madi Wrenkowski
  • Anna Jay vs. Jazmin Allure
  • Fuego del Sol vs. Griff Garrison
  • Rey Fenix vs. Vary Morales
  • John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. Shawn Dean & Tyson Maddux
  • Tay Conti vs. Vertvixen
  • Chaos Project vs. Ariel Levy & El Cuervo de Puerto Rico
  • Ryzin & Nick Comoroto & James Tapia vs. Team Taz
  • Royal Money & Baron Black & Mike Verna vs. Gunn Club
  • The Waiting Room feat. Matt Sydal

AEW Star Suffers Partially Torn Pectoral Muscle, Out For Months

Published

9 hours ago

on

Dec 24, 2020

By

AEW wrestler Trent noted on Twitter this afternoon that he has a partially torn pectoral muscle.

Trent competed in last week’s 12-man tag team match partnering with the Varsity Blondes and Top Flight against almost the entirety of The Inner Circle. It’s unclear if the injury was sustained during that match or not.


On Dynamite this week, Trent was put into an ambulance with Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy watching on. It wasn’t shown, but the implication was that he was attacked by Miro.

AEW

Shawn Spears Removed From AEW Roster Page

Published

11 hours ago

on

Dec 24, 2020

By

Shawn Spears is no longer listed on the official AEW website’s roster page.

In a segment on this week’s AEW Dynamite, Spears expressed frustration over his position on the roster before storming out of the interview, claiming that he’ll come back to work “if he feels like it”.  You can watch the entire segment above.


“I bet on myself. I left New York, and the grass isn’t always greener. You can change the three letters, but you can’t change the glass ceiling. I am more talented than 95% of this roster and any other roster on this planet today. I look better, I work better and I damn sure talk better, so I don’t know why everybody is trying to work me into this thought that I’m not.”

“If you can’t find five minutes a week for a guy that’s got 19 years under his belt and checks every single box across the board on what it requires to be a television star, then yeah, there’s a problem. Despite walking into AEW hot as hell, by the way, only to find myself digging out of a hole for 18 months that Tony Khan and his favorite EVP Cody pushed me into.”

As of this week, Spears was not ranked in the AEW top five singles stars. He started 2020 on a serious losing streak in a failed attempt to find a tag team partner, and lost to Cody in the first round of the TNT Title tournament.

However, after losing once again to Dustin Rhodes at this year’s Double or Nothing, Spears rebounded bigtime with 13 consecutive singles victories on both DARK and Dynamite. While he came up short in a pair of battle royales, he has not been defeated one-on-one since May.

AEW

Several Matches Announced For AEW Dynamite New Year’s Smash Nights One & Two

Published

1 day ago

on

Dec 24, 2020

By

The lineups for both nights of AEW Dynamite New Year’s Smash continue to take shape.

Night One will see AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida defend against Abadon, in addition to Wardlow facing Jake Hager. We also know that Jon Moxley will appear for the first time since losing the AEW World Championship to Kenny Omega earlier this month.


Previously announced for Night One was Rey Fenix vs. Omega for the AEW World Title.

Night Two will see FTR face Jurassic Express, Cody Rhodes will face Matt Sydal, and Darby Allin will defend the TNT Championship against Brian Cage.

Below are the updated match cards for both nights.

AEW Dynamite New Year’s Smash Night One
Wednesday, December 30, 2020

AEW World Championship
Kenny Omega (c) vs. Rey Fenix

AEW Women’s Championship
Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Abadon

Wardlow vs. Jake Hager

Jon Moxley returns

AEW Dynamite New Year’s Smash Night Two
Wednesday, January 6, 2021

AEW TNT Championship
Darby Allin (c) vs. Brian Cage

FTR vs. Jurassic Express

Cody Rhodes vs. Matt Sydal

